FAB partners with Emirates Red Crescent to provide meals to frontline health workers

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Apr, 2020) First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB) has joined forces with Emirates Red Crescent (ERC) to provide meals for frontline health professionals fighting the COVID-19.

FAB has pledged AED1 million to help cover the needs of clinics across the UAE by providing meals to employees, to assist with their running costs in these exceptional times. The initiative is designed to aid those working tirelessly to ensure the safety of communities and the country at large.

Andre Sayegh, Group Chief Executive Officer, FAB, said: "We share our heartfelt gratitude to all healthcare professionals across the UAE who are working relentlessly on the frontline to keep us all safe. We are deeply proud of them and hope that by giving a little back, we can play our part in the nation’s fight against COVID-19. The work that Emirates Red Crescent does is invaluable and we are humbled to be part of this initiative. We look forward to continuing our work with the Emirates Red Crescent as we support our community during this time."

Hamoud Abdullah Al Junaibi, Deputy Secretary General for Marketing and Fundraising at ERC, praised FAB's initiative to support the UAE’s efforts in dealing with the Coronavirus, and to strengthen the preventive and precautionary measures taken to limit the spread of the pandemic.

"This step embodies FAB’s role in supporting the national economy. The bank has been one of the leading national financial institutions supporting the community across the UAE."

The collaboration is a continuation of FAB’s initiatives for the wider community during the COVID-19 outbreak. FAB has previously partnered with the Ministry of education to support its distance learning platform. The bank is providing laptops worth AED 5 million to students, a partnership that reflects efforts to enhance cooperation between public and private institutions and to nurture the next generation of talent in the country.

FAB had also launched a range of essential financial relief measures for customers. These include postponing payments on a wide range of loans for SMEs and individuals, and suspending or reducing fees and charges on many products.

FAB will continue to work closely with the UAE’s government entities and humanitarian bodies to support its customers and the larger UAE community.