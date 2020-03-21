FAB provides laptops worth AED 5 million to students to support distance learning

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Mar, 2020) Abu Dhabi, 21st March 2020 (WAM) - First Abu Dhabi Bank, FAB, has partnered with the Ministry of Education to support its distance learning platform.

The bank will provide laptops worth AED 5 million to students in the UAE, in line with FAB’s commitment to support the communities in which it operates and to support the education sector; one of the UAE’s key sectors for growth.

This partnership reflects the UAE’s efforts to enhance cooperation between public and private institutions and to nurture the next generation of talent in the country.

Hussain bin Ibrahim Al Hammadi, Minister of Education, said: "We laud First Abu Dhabi Bank’s support of students in the country.

The bank is a strategic partner of the UAE in various sectors and we value its commitment to playing an active role in society and in supporting future generations."

Andre Sayegh, Group Chief Executive Officer, FAB, said: "FAB continuously strives to make valuable contributions to the wider UAE community. This initiative is a true reflection of our social responsibility, which has been a key part of our strategy and our Grow Stronger journey, throughout. We are proud to support the Ministry of Education’s distance learning programme and are proud to play a role in developing the talent of the future."