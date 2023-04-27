UrduPoint.com

FAB Reports Net Profit Of AED 3.9 Bn In Q1 2023

Sumaira FH Published April 27, 2023 | 04:15 PM

FAB reports net profit of AED 3.9 bn in Q1 2023

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Apr, 2023) ABU DHABI, 27th April, 2023 (WAM) – FAB has announced a strong start to 2023, with impressive returns resulting from their growth strategy. The Group reported a net profit of AED 3.9 billion in the first quarter, with key performance indicators indicating significant growth across all business segments and product lines. Operating income increased by 51% year-on-year, driven by strong growth in net interest and non-interest income. The Q1'23 net profit rose by 60% sequentially, leading to an annualised Return on Tangible Equity (RoTE) of 18.5%. Excluding AED 2.8 billion Magnati-related gains in Q1'22, the net profit was up 70% year-on-year. The cost-to-income ratio improved to 25.1%, compared to 33.2% in Q1'22. Impairment charges (net) were at AED 798 million, implying an annualised cost of risk of 62 bps.

Hana Al Rostamani, Group CEO, said, ‘’2023 is off to a strong start with the Group delivering an operating income of AED 6.7 billion, a 60% growth in net profit sequentially to AED 3.

9 billion and a return on tangible equity of 18.5% driving strong capital accretion in the first quarter. Building on a record year in 2022 and prudent actions taken in the fourth quarter of last year, the notable improvement across these metrics was driven by sustained momentum across all business segments and product lines, cost and risk discipline, and our proven ability to navigate evolving market conditions.

‘’The enhanced contribution from our international operations further demonstrates the strength of our diversified franchise and solid delivery against our growth strategy," she added.

Despite turbulence in the global banking industry, FAB continues to operate on a sound balance sheet foundation, including a solid capital position and a very strong liquidity profile. The Group attracted AED 80 billion in customer deposits in the first quarter alone, highlighting the depth of their relationships and their superior credit ratings of AA- or equivalent as one of the safest banks worldwide.

Related Topics

Business Abu Dhabi Superior UAE Dirham April Market All From Industry (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion Million

Recent Stories

Arabian Travel Market to welcome over 2,000 exhibi ..

Arabian Travel Market to welcome over 2,000 exhibitors, representatives from mor ..

4 minutes ago
 Sharjah celebrates winners of SAAC

Sharjah celebrates winners of SAAC

19 minutes ago
 VAT refunds now available for operating mosques

VAT refunds now available for operating mosques

19 minutes ago
 Emirates NBD&#039;s Q1 2023 profit doubled to a re ..

Emirates NBD&#039;s Q1 2023 profit doubled to a record AED 6 billion

34 minutes ago
 realme 11 Pro Series 5G Confirms its Launch with a ..

Realme 11 Pro Series 5G Confirms its Launch with a Brand-new Master Design

44 minutes ago
 OPPO ColorOS 13 Wins Six Awards at 2023 iF Design ..

OPPO ColorOS 13 Wins Six Awards at 2023 iF Design Awards

2 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.