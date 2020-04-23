UrduPoint.com
FAB Supports Emirates Foundation’s Food Box Initiative This Ramadan

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Thu 23rd April 2020 | 01:00 PM

FAB supports Emirates Foundation’s food box initiative this Ramadan

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Apr, 2020) First Abu Dhabi Bank, FAB, has announced that it will provide AED1 million to the Emirates Foundation, to be used to provide food boxes to people in need during the Holy Month of Ramadan.

Food boxes will be distributed to low income communities, including the elderly. FAB is proud to be a part of the community and is supporting the initiative as part of its ongoing social commitment.

The Bank is also donating AED1 million to the Emirates Red Crescent 2020 Ramadan Campaign.

Commenting on the announcement, Hana Al Rostamani, Deputy CEO and Group Head of Personal Banking at FAB, said, "We are humbled to be able to work with the Emirates Foundation at this special time of the year to support such a crucial humanitarian effort in our community.

FAB is fully committed to finding new ways of sharing the spirit and blessings of Ramadan in these times, and we encourage everyone to do the same."

Mohanna Al Mheiri, Chief of Staff at Emirates Foundation, added, "FAB’s generous initiative is a reflection of the noble human and societal values that are core to the identity of Emirati society, and we at Emirates Foundation highly value their efforts in supporting public-private social responsibility initiatives. We also recognise the efforts made by our diverse community, both as institutions and individuals, and thank the volunteers who continuously extend unwavering support to our society."

