Fabtech, France’s Groupe M Sign Agreement To Develop Equipment, Services For UAE’s Nuclear Energy Sector
Faizan Hashmi Published March 19, 2025 | 12:00 AM
(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Mar, 2025) DUBAI, 18th March, 2025 (WAM) – Fabtech Engineering, a steel fabrication specialist based at Dubai Industrial City, has entered
a strategic agreement with French industrial leader Groupe M to accelerate innovation and sustainable development in the UAE’s nuclear and sustainable energies sectors.
The agreement was signed during a ceremony attended by Nicolas Niemtchinow, Ambassador of the French Republic to the UAE; Anouar Mekkas, Nuclear and Renewable Energy Adviser at the French Ambassy in Saudi Arabia and the UAE; and, on behalf of Dubai Industrial City, Saud Abu Alshawareb, Executive Vice President of Industrial at TECOM Group PJSC.
Fabtech Engineering’s Chairman, Dr. Harry Moraes, and Vice President business Development, Fabien Jeoffroy, signed the agreement with Groupe M’s Chairman, Julien Monteiro, and Deputy CEO Pierre-Laurent Buch.
The companies will develop comprehensive engineering, manufacturing, and on-site products and solutions to support the nuclear and sustainable energies sector, contributing to the long-term goals of UAE Energy Strategy 2050.
Pierre-Laurent Buch, Deputy CEO at Groupe M, said: “This landmark agreement opens doors to exciting new opportunities in the middle East and builds upon the robust ties between the UAE and France. Fabtech’s strong presence in Dubai Industrial City, coupled with its expertise, aligns with Groupe M’s growth strategy. We anticipate significant expansion in the region, particularly within the nuclear and new energy sectors, and will leverage our combined expertise to deliver high-value solutions to a broader client base.
Fabien Jeoffroy, Vice President at Fabtech, said: “This milestone partnership with Groupe M represents a pivotal moment in our growth strategy. Dubai Industrial City’s world-class infrastructure, including an excellent road network designed for efficient transport of large-scale components, will be instrumental in our expansion journey. We are focused on innovation, particularly within the burgeoning low-carbon nuclear energy sector and aim to continue supporting environmentally responsible industrial growth through this partnership.”
Fabtech’s collaboration with Groupe M will help address demand for locally sourced solutions and expedite site support operations. As part of the agreement, Fabtech will also upgrade its existing 2.1 million sq.ft. facility at Dubai Industrial City, in line with its commitment to sustainability and innovation.
“Nurturing homegrown knowledge is crucial for creating a vibrant and sustainable industrial sector,” said Saud Abu Alshawareb, Executive Vice President of Industrial at TECOM Group PJSC, on behalf of Dubai Industrial City. “Our ecosystem is geared to support innovators and encourage collaborations such as this partnership between Fabtech and Groupe M. By fostering such strategic alliances, Dubai Industrial City’s ecosystem is contributing towards the visions of Operation 300bn, Make it in the Emirates, UAE Energy Strategy 2050, and Dubai Economic Agenda ‘D33’, reaffirming Dubai’s and the UAE’s leadership in the clean energy sector.”
