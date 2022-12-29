FAHR activates e-signature across federal government using UAE Pass

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Dec, 2022) The Federal Authority for Government Human Resources (FAHR) has announced the activation of the UAE Pass-based e-signature system, in cooperation with the UAE Pass, which will be applicable to ministries and federal government entities.

Commenting on the launch of the service, Laila Obaid Al Suwaidi, Acting Director-General of the Federal Authority for Government Human Resources, explained that all ministries and federal government entities can now begin implementing the e-signature feature for all procedures in Bayanati, the human resources information management system for the federal government.

She said that the new system redirects users to the UAE Pass app allowing them to sign any relevant documents, while ensuring the highest levels of data and privacy protection.

Al Suwaidi called on all stakeholders and employees at federal government entities to leverage this new feature, and activate their UAE Pass to make such procedures easier, noting that this project exemplifies the authority's keenness to develop the federal government work ecosystem, streamline procedures, in line with the directives of the UAE's wise leadership to digitise government services and adopt smart systems.

She also expressed her appreciation for the efforts of strategic partners that helped make this project a success, including the Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority (TDRA), Dubai Digital Authority, and the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Ports Security.