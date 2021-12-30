UrduPoint.com

FAHR Announces Work From Home Policy For Mothers Working For Federal Government

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 30, 2021 | 04:00 PM

FAHR announces work from home policy for mothers working for federal government

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Dec, 2021) The Federal Authority for Government Human Resources (FAHR) has issued a circular for the implementation of a work from home policy in UAE ministries and federal entities for female employees with children undertaking distance learning.

In the circular, FAHR stressed that due to the move to remote learning during the first two weeks of the second semester, which starts on Monday, 3rd January, 2022, and following the directives to support mothers working for the federal government during this period, mothers of children in Grade 6 and below and children who are People of Determination or suffering from chronic diseases, are eligible to work from home.

The circular noted that the said entities will allow such female employees to work from home under certain conditions as mothers will be allowed to work from home provided their job can be done remotely and does not impact the operations of the government entity they are employed in.

FAHR affirmed that federal authorities may authorise male employees to work remotely if their wives work in medical and educational establishments, urging all federal authorities using the "Bayanati" system to follow the circulated procedures.

Related Topics

UAE Job Male January May All From Government

Recent Stories

Martyrdom of Iranian General Qasim Soleimani was a ..

Martyrdom of Iranian General Qasim Soleimani was a tragic accident for the Musli ..

6 minutes ago
 Kremlin Says Putin, Biden Phone Talks Originated i ..

Kremlin Says Putin, Biden Phone Talks Originated in Moscow's Initiative

1 minute ago
 Kiev Not Ruling Out Zelenskyy-Biden Conversation A ..

Kiev Not Ruling Out Zelenskyy-Biden Conversation After US Leader's Talk With Put ..

1 minute ago
 Four soldiers killed in Mali attack

Four soldiers killed in Mali attack

1 minute ago
 Kremlin Suggests Listening to Voices in Kiev That ..

Kremlin Suggests Listening to Voices in Kiev That Do Not Record Russian Military ..

9 minutes ago
 Omicron cases in Germany up 26 pct within one day: ..

Omicron cases in Germany up 26 pct within one day: RKI

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.