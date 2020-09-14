FAHR calls on federal government employees to adhere to COVID-19 precautionary procedures

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Sep, 2020) The Federal Authority for Human Resources, FAHR, reiterated its call to all ministries and federal authorities to raise the awareness of their employees and urge them to adhere to its circulars and instructions related to the precautionary measures aimed at reducing the spread of coronavirus, COVID-19.

It also urged government employees to maintain social distancing, as per its instruction manual on maintaining the work environment and working from offices during the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as the precautionary measures issued by relevant national authorities.

FAHR issued an instruction manual to federal authorities on ways of dealing with employees who do not adhere to the precautionary measures aimed at reducing the spread of the pandemic, stressing that the human resources departments of federal authorities should adopt the manual’s instructions, in line with the federal human resources law and its executive regulations.

A circular issued by FAHR noted that the Authority held three virtual workshops for human resources directors and officers from all ministries and federal authorities, to enable them to correctly implement the manual’s procedures and ensure the safety and protection of employees and customers.