FAHR, Emirates NBD to eliminate salary certificate requirement for federal employees through direct digital integration

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Jan, 2025) The Federal Authority for Government Human Resources (FAHR) and Emirates NBD have announced a groundbreaking partnership that eliminates the need for federal employees to provide salary certificates when accessing banking services.

This innovative initiative introduces a secure, direct digital integration government model that allows seamless extraction of salary certificate information directly through connected digital systems.

The strategic partnership was formalised in the presence of Ohood bint Khalfan Al Roumi, Minister of State for Government Development and The Future, Chairwoman of Federal Authority for Government Human Resources; Mohammed bin Taliah, Chief of Government Services in the UAE Government; Iman Abdul Razzaq, Chief Operating Officer of Emirates NBD; Fouad Mohammed, Chief Operating Officer of Emirates Islamic; Atraf Shehab, Executive Director of Government Development and the Future Office; and Sultan Al Owais, Director of Smart Government Services at the Prime Minister’s Office.

The partnership is designed to align with global next practices in digital integration, zero bureaucracy and paperless government model by eliminating paperwork and fully integrating automated processes. Through this innovative project, federal employees will access banking services directly and seamlessly in paperless way without the need for physical documents. This pioneering digital model accelerates procedures, achieves zero bureaucracy, eliminates red-tape and ensures secure handling of data. The initiative is set to include more national banks and service providers in later stages, aiming to benefit over 45,000 federal employees across more than 50 government entities.

Mohammed bin Taliah, Chief of Government Services in the UAE Government, emphasised the government’s commitment to eliminating bureaucracy, stating, “We are working collaboratively with government entities to eliminate digital bureaucracy by designing initiatives that streamline procedures, simplify requirements, and accelerate services for federal employees.

This contributes to creating a secure, efficient, and faster digital ecosystem.”

He added, “This collaboration supports national efforts to achieve zero bureaucracy, intensify efforts to reduce redundant government procedures, drive transformative change, and improve productivity levels. This ultimately enhances the quality of services provided.”

Eman Abdulrazzaq, Group Chief Operating Officer at Emirates NBD commented, “At Emirates NBD, we are delighted to partner with the Federal Authority for Government Human Resources (FAHR) as the first bank to activate banking services that not only enhance operational capabilities but also provide exclusive product offerings to FAHR employees. As a leading national bank, we continue to foster innovation to deliver a simplified banking experience to our customers."

Ibrahim Fikri, Executive Director of the Support Services Sector at The Federal Authority for Government Human Resources (FAHR), highlighted the authority’s ongoing efforts to improve employee experiences. He said, “FAHR continuously focuses on implementing the directives of the UAE Government to develop the digital experience for government employees and provide proactive services that are fast and seamless.”

He further noted, “This collaboration between FAHR and Emirates NBD introduces a new proactive prototype for support services in government and enhances employee’s digital experience in a faster seamless manner. It redefines service delivery as we know it by reducing processing times through building digital partnerships. This collaboration strengthens the role of support services, enhances productivity, and focuses on automating services without human intervention, minimising time of service, and achieving the zero-routine objective through direct government digital integration.”