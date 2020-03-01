UrduPoint.com
FAHR Grants Flexible Working Hours To Mothers Of Nursery Kids

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Sun 01st March 2020 | 09:30 PM

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Mar, 2020) The Federal Authority for Government Human Resources, FAHR, has issued a circular granting mothers working in UAE ministries and federal entities who have children in nurseries, flexible working hours.

Under the circular, working mothers may arrive two hours late or leave two hours before they finish normal working hours to take care of their children registered at the nurseries and kindergartens which have been suspended for precautionary considerations under an earlier circular by the Ministry of Education.

According to the circular, the flexible working hours will be called off once nurseries are reopened. FAHR urged all entities concerned to commit to the decision as long as it does not affect the workflow.

FAHR's circular was issued following a decision by the Ministry of education to temporarily close nurseries and kindergartens nationwide.

