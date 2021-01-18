FAHR issues circular on updating procedures aimed at addressing COVID-19 pandemic

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Jan, 2021) The Federal Authority for Government Human Resources (FAHR) today issued a circular to all federal ministries and authorities related to updating the procedures aimed at addressing the COVID-19 pandemic on a federal government level.

The circular will be in force from Sunday, 24th January, 2021, and federal government employees will be required to perform a PCR test every seven days if they have not received the two doses of the vaccine.

FAHR’s circular also stressed that the procedures are in line with the UAE Government's efforts to confront the pandemic and protect the health of employees in their work environment. It also urged all federal authorities to implement procedures covering employees, outsourced staff, public services employees, consultants and experts.

The circular affirmed that employees of federal ministries and authorities are required to undergo a PCR test every seven days, except those who have received two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Meanwhile, the federal authorities will cover the expenses of the PCR tests every seven days for those who have medical reports approved by national official health authorities confirming that they should not take the vaccine.

It added that outsourced companies and public services companies contracted by federal government entities must conduct a PCR test every seven days for their employees working on a fulltime basis at government offices, and have not received both doses of the vaccine.

As regards to consultants and experts who are required to attend meetings or be present at government office premises, the circular pointed out that federal authorities are required to confirm recent PCR test results performed within three days, except for those who have taken two doses of the vaccine.

In its Circular No.3 for 2021, FAHR urged all federal ministries and authorities to encourage their employees to take the vaccine.