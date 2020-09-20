UrduPoint.com
FAHR Issues Instruction Manual On Exposure To People With Suspected, Confirmed COVID-19

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sun 20th September 2020 | 10:15 PM

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Sep, 2020) The Federal Authority for Government Human Resources, FAHR, has issued an instruction manual to federal authorities on ways of dealing with employees who may have had exposure to people with suspected or confirmed COVID-19.

This comes in continuation with the previous manuals and circulars issued by FAHR as part of its efforts to address pandemics in general and the COVID-19 in particular. They call for all ministries and federal authorities to raise the awareness of their employees and urge them to adhere to the precautionary measures aimed at reducing the spread of COVID-19.

As per the manual, all federal entities are urged to provide all possible logistic support for protecting their employees, customers and communities and coordinating with relevant authorities to transport people with suspected or confirmed COVID-19 from their work premises to hospitals for testing as well as identify those with exposure to confirmed and suspected cases and isolate them at their temporary quarantine facilities pending hospitalisation.

In the meantime, federal employees have to adhere to all relevant precautionary and preventive measures, including reporting their travel and return from abroad. They have as well to report whether or not they had been in contact with confirmed or suspected cases and submit their COVID-19 testing result before reporting to their workplaces.

