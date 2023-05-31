FAHR recognises Ministry of Health and Prevention and General Authority of Sports for future skills achievement

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 31st May, 2023) DUBAI, 31st May, 2023 (WAM) – The Federal Authority for Government Human Resources (FAHR) has honoعred the Ministry of Health and Prevention and the General Authority of sports for their outstanding performance in acquiring "Jahiz" badges, which signify achievement in future skills.

The Ministry of Health and Prevention was awarded three badges in the areas of Digital Transformation, Metaverse, and Programming, while the General Authority of Sports received the Digital Transformation Badge. Both entities demonstrated the highest level of readiness skills on the "Jahiz" Platform among federal organisations.

Abdul Rahman bin Mohammad bin Nasser Al Owais, Minister of Health and Prevention, received the three badges from Ohood bint Khalfan Al Roumi, Minister of State for Government Development and The Future and Chairwoman of the Federal Authority for Government Human Resources. The ceremony was attended by Laila Obaid Al Suwaidi, Acting Director General of FAHR, and other senior officials from the Ministry of Health and Prevention.

Dr. Ahmad Belhoul Al Falasi, Minister of education and Chairman of the General Authority of Sports, received the Digital Transformation Badge from Ohood Al Roumi. The event was attended by Saeed Abdul Ghaffar Hussein, Secretary General of the General Authority of Sports, and other officials and employees from the authority.

The "Jahiz" Badge is awarded to entities that successfully complete educational programmes and badges offered through the "Jahiz" Platform, which focuses on developing future skills.

Laila Al Suwaidi highlighted the platform's aim to enhance the readiness of government organizations and their employees for the future. FAHR's efforts align with the vision of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister, and Ruler of Dubai, to ensure that the UAE government remains at the forefront of readiness for the future.

Al Suwaidi emphasised the remarkable success of the "Jahiz" Platform in equipping government employees with cutting-edge skills at all levels. The platform collaborates with 15 strategic partners, including multinational corporations and elite UAE government organisations, to provide top-notch content and continuously update the platform to meet the evolving demands and needs of employees.

Dr. Mohammed Salim Al Olama, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Health and Prevention, expressed his pride in the Ministry's achievement and its commitment to enhancing the digital skills of its employees. The Ministry actively embraces the latest digital tools in the healthcare sector to achieve excellence and innovation. Dr. Al Olama commended the Ministry's staff for their dedication to upgrading their skills and supporting the establishment of a world-class health system.

Saeed Abdul Ghaffar Hussein, Secretary-General of the General Authority of Sports, echoed the UAE's commitment to investing in future government talents and leveraging modern technologies to enhance readiness. The authority's efforts in improving government work and fostering the development of its workforce align with the goals and visions of the UAE's wise leadership.

The "Jahiz" initiative is a comprehensive digital platform that supports the government's readiness for the future by focusing on future skills. It aims to enhance performance, productivity, efficiency, and the UAE's future readiness. The platform includes a digital portfolio for each government employee, featuring achievement badges based on the fulfillment of future skill requirements.