FAHR Sets Ramadan Working Hours For Federal Authorities
Umer Jamshaid Published February 23, 2025 | 02:30 PM
DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Feb, 2025) The Federal Authority for Government Human Resources (FAHR) has issued a circular setting the official working hours during the Holy Month of Ramadan 1446 Hijri for the employees of federal authorities.
According to the circular, the official working hours for ministries and federal authorities will be from 9:00 am to 2:30 pm from Monday to Thursday, and from 9:00 am to 12:00 pm on Friday.
FAHR stressed that ministries and federal authorities could implement flexible working or remote work schedules during Ramadan, in line with their specific requirements and within the limits of the working hours approved per day.
The Authority also noted that federal government departments will allow a maximum of 70 percent of their staff to work from home on Fridays during Ramadan according to the approved regulations.
On the occasion of the Holy Month of Ramadan, FAHR extended congratulations to the UAE’s leadership, government, citizens, residents, and Arab and Islamic nations.
