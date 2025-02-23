Open Menu

FAHR Sets Ramadan Working Hours For Federal Authorities

Umer Jamshaid Published February 23, 2025 | 02:30 PM

FAHR sets Ramadan working hours for federal authorities

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Feb, 2025) The Federal Authority for Government Human Resources (FAHR) has issued a circular setting the official working hours during the Holy Month of Ramadan 1446 Hijri for the employees of federal authorities.

According to the circular, the official working hours for ministries and federal authorities will be from 9:00 am to 2:30 pm from Monday to Thursday, and from 9:00 am to 12:00 pm on Friday.

FAHR stressed that ministries and federal authorities could implement flexible working or remote work schedules during Ramadan, in line with their specific requirements and within the limits of the working hours approved per day.

The Authority also noted that federal government departments will allow a maximum of 70 percent of their staff to work from home on Fridays during Ramadan according to the approved regulations.

On the occasion of the Holy Month of Ramadan, FAHR extended congratulations to the UAE’s leadership, government, citizens, residents, and Arab and Islamic nations.

Related Topics

UAE From Government Arab Ramadan

Recent Stories

FAHR sets Ramadan working hours for federal author ..

FAHR sets Ramadan working hours for federal authorities

5 minutes ago
 UAE leads future economy, reshapes global investme ..

UAE leads future economy, reshapes global investment landscape

1 hour ago
 Clean energy export from Hatta to Dubai to begin n ..

Clean energy export from Hatta to Dubai to begin next April

1 hour ago
 ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Pakistan opt to bat fir ..

ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Pakistan opt to bat first against India

1 hour ago
 UAE President, VPs congratulate Sultan of Brunei D ..

UAE President, VPs congratulate Sultan of Brunei Darussalam on National Day

4 hours ago
 UAE President, VPs congratulate President of Guyan ..

UAE President, VPs congratulate President of Guyana on Republic Day

4 hours ago
UAE President, VPs congratulate Emperor of Japan o ..

UAE President, VPs congratulate Emperor of Japan on birthday

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 February 2025

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 February 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 February 2025

6 hours ago
 Latifa bint Mohammed crowns winners of 25th WTA Du ..

Latifa bint Mohammed crowns winners of 25th WTA Dubai Duty Free Tennis Champions ..

13 hours ago
 Mohammed bin Hamdan bin Zayed attends 34th Abu Dha ..

Mohammed bin Hamdan bin Zayed attends 34th Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge

14 hours ago
 Arab Parliament approves document supporting resil ..

Arab Parliament approves document supporting resilience of Palestinian People

14 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East