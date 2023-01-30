FAHR Signs 5 Strategic Partnerships To Support ‘Entrepreneurship Leave For Self-Employment' Initiative

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Jan, 2023) The Federal Authority for Government Human Resources (FAHR) signed five strategic partnerships with local business incubators, with the aim of supporting the entrepreneurship leave for self-employment initiative for employees of the federal government.

The signing event was attended by Ohood bint Khalfan Al Roumi, Minister of State for Government Development and The Future and Chairwoman of FAHR, as well as representatives of the partner establishments.

Under the partnership agreements, the business incubators will support employees who obtain entrepreneurship leave for self-employment and build their skills and capacities, enabling them to benefit from available financing options, as well as providing them with guidance during their leave.

Al Roumi stressed that the new partnerships would enrich the initiative, by empowering employees and supplying them with professional support in the field of entrepreneurship. It would help them establish their leading projects and accelerate their growth, therefore, increasing their contributions to the national economy. She also highlighted FAHR’s keenness to forge partnerships to advance the projects of employees.

Laila Obaid Al Suwaidi, Acting Director-General of FAHR, signed the agreements with Sheikh Abdullah bin Nasser Al Nuaimi, Acting Director-General of the Ajman Department of Economic Development; Alia Al Mazrouei, CEO of the Khalifa Fund for Enterprise Development; Hamad Ali Abdullah Al Mahmoud, Director of the Sharjah Foundation for Pioneering Entrepreneurship (Rowad); Maryam Musabah Al Kibali, Director of the Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi Foundation for Supporting Youth Projects, and Sultan Al Falahi, Member of the board of Directors of Dubai Consultancy.

Laila Al Suwaidi said that the strategic partnerships with the business incubators and establishments are part of FAHR’s efforts to ensure the best implementation of the initiative for its employees.

The initiative covers Emirati employees in the federal authorities and aims to enable them to go on leave to establish their economic projects for one year on a paid-leave basis.

FAHR has prepared entrepreneurship leave for self-employment guidelines regulating the mechanisms and procedures of the initiative. It has cooperated with the ministries of economy and human resources and Emiratisation to create a detailed manual for economic projects, which will help boost the national economy.

The authority explained the controls, conditions and procedures that support federal entities in evaluating leave requests for self-employment, as well as in upgrading the approved electronic systems for human resources used by the federal government. It has also coordinated with the Ministry of Finance to update approved electronic systems for budgets and salaries.