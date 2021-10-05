UrduPoint.com

Faisal Al Rahmani Re-elected Chairman Of International Federation Of Arabian Horse Racing

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Tue 05th October 2021 | 10:00 PM

Faisal Al Rahmani re-elected Chairman of International Federation of Arabian Horse Racing

PARIS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Oct, 2021) Faisal Al Rahmani was unanimously re-elected as the Chairman of the International Federation of Arabian Horse Racing (IFAHR), the global organization for the promotion of Arabian Horse Racing, during the meeting of its General Assembly held in Paris today.

The Emirati nominee received all 26 votes from member states of IFAHR’s Executive Office, winning a second four-year term from 2021 to 2025.

His re-election reflects his key achievements during his leadership of IFAHR, as well as the international trust in the Emirati management of the federation.

Al Rahmani expressed his appreciation for being re-elected for a second term, lauding the generous support of the UAE’s leadership and its keenness to ensure overall success for Emirati citizens.

"My re-election for the chairmanship of IFAHR is the outcome of the support and directives of H.

H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, and his leading role in implementing development plans for activities involving Arabian Horses," he said.

"Sheikh Mansour’s support and monitoring played a major role in my success and my re-election," he added, noting the achievement underscores the UAE’s prominent international stature and confirms the success of IFAHR’s plans and strategies over the past four years, as well as the global progress achieved in Arabian Horse racing.

"We will continue our efforts to achieve further successes, and we will launch advanced programmes and development plans to ensure the progress of the Arabian Horse family," he said, thanking IFAHR’s General Assembly and Executive Office for electing him for the second time.

Related Topics

Assembly Prime Minister UAE Paris Progress Family All From

Recent Stories

Floating Storage and Offloading Unit conversion pr ..

Floating Storage and Offloading Unit conversion project launches at Drydocks Wor ..

6 minutes ago
 Humaid Al Nuaimi briefed about outcomes of &#039;A ..

Humaid Al Nuaimi briefed about outcomes of &#039;Ajman Attraction Index&#039;

21 minutes ago
 Maktoum bin Mohammed meets with President of UPS I ..

Maktoum bin Mohammed meets with President of UPS International at Expo 2020

35 minutes ago
 RTA releases 6th Sustainability Report 2020

RTA releases 6th Sustainability Report 2020

36 minutes ago
 Dubai Economy resolves over 560 consumer complaint ..

Dubai Economy resolves over 560 consumer complaints from free zones

36 minutes ago
 UFC 267: Petr Yan to face Cory Sandhagen for block ..

UFC 267: Petr Yan to face Cory Sandhagen for blockbuster interim title bout at A ..

36 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.