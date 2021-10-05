Faisal Al Rahmani re-elected Chairman of International Federation of Arabian Horse Racing

(@FahadShabbir)

PARIS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Oct, 2021) Faisal Al Rahmani was unanimously re-elected as the Chairman of the International Federation of Arabian Horse Racing (IFAHR), the global organization for the promotion of Arabian Horse Racing, during the meeting of its General Assembly held in Paris today.

The Emirati nominee received all 26 votes from member states of IFAHR’s Executive Office, winning a second four-year term from 2021 to 2025.

His re-election reflects his key achievements during his leadership of IFAHR, as well as the international trust in the Emirati management of the federation.

Al Rahmani expressed his appreciation for being re-elected for a second term, lauding the generous support of the UAE’s leadership and its keenness to ensure overall success for Emirati citizens.

"My re-election for the chairmanship of IFAHR is the outcome of the support and directives of H.

H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, and his leading role in implementing development plans for activities involving Arabian Horses," he said.

"Sheikh Mansour’s support and monitoring played a major role in my success and my re-election," he added, noting the achievement underscores the UAE’s prominent international stature and confirms the success of IFAHR’s plans and strategies over the past four years, as well as the global progress achieved in Arabian Horse racing.

"We will continue our efforts to achieve further successes, and we will launch advanced programmes and development plans to ensure the progress of the Arabian Horse family," he said, thanking IFAHR’s General Assembly and Executive Office for electing him for the second time.