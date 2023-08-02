Open Menu

Faith Pavilion At COP28 Will Unite Everyone To Tackle Climate Change Head-on: Nahyan Bin Mubarak

Faizan Hashmi Published August 02, 2023 | 07:00 PM

Faith Pavilion at COP28 will unite everyone to tackle climate change head-on: Nahyan bin Mubarak

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Aug, 2023) Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, affirmed that the Faith Pavilion at the 28th Conference of the Parties (COP28), which the UAE will host later this year, will be a crucial opportunity to promote the role of religious figures and leaders from all faiths in tackling climate change.

The pavilion will also provide a platform for these leaders to launch initiatives and present ideas that will support the efforts of all nations and peoples worldwide to combat climate change, he added.

His statement followed his review of the ideas, activities and events presented by the pavilion’s organisers.

Sheikh Nahyan affirmed the importance of making the pavilion an inclusive platform for the views of prominent religious leaders from around the world, as the issue of climate change and its fallout will undoubtedly affect everyone.

He then reiterated that the UAE’s leadership, headed by President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, prioritises the achievement of COP28's objectives to protect the planet through collective action, lauding the related efforts of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed, in cooperation with various countries.

The establishment of the first Faith Pavilion in COP's history testifies to the UAE's keenness to involve all communities and segments in finding practical solutions to the issue of climate change, while also recognising the significance of enhancing the capacities and influence of religious leaders in confronting global challenges, especially the adverse effects of climate change, he added.

The Ministry of Tolerance and Coexistence, with its expertise and ability to engage with all religious leaders, as well as its plans and programmes, is keen to participate in the activities and events of the Faith Pavilion at COP28 in cooperation with the Muslim Council of Elders and the COP28 Presidency, Sheikh Nahyan said, affirming that supporting interfaith dialogue is among the priorities of the ministry, which aims to promote the values of tolerance, coexistence, peace and human brotherhood.

Majid Al Suwaidi, Director-General and Special Representative of COP28, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Mohamed Abdel Salam, Secretary-General of the Muslim Council of Elders, to establish a close and continuous working partnership to organise various activities related to promoting faith as a driver of environmental sustainability.

The MoU involves the cooperation of the two parties with the Ministry of Tolerance and Coexistence, the United Nations Environment Programme, and several relevant international partners in organising various events and activities related to promoting the role of religious figures in confronting the adverse effects of climate change, as part of the COP28 agenda.

Related Topics

World United Nations UAE Driver Colombian Peso Muslim All From

Recent Stories

Fujairah Crown Prince briefed on Fujairah Adventur ..

Fujairah Crown Prince briefed on Fujairah Adventures team&#039;s plans, projects

20 minutes ago
 Shoaib, Sania divorce rumors echo on social media

Shoaib, Sania divorce rumors echo on social media

45 minutes ago
 SC rejects plea against formation of full court fo ..

SC rejects plea against formation of full court for hearing of military courts

1 hour ago
 Govt imposes fee on media coverage of metro, orang ..

Govt imposes fee on media coverage of metro, orange line train stations

2 hours ago
 FIA apprehended 470 human smugglers during last Fo ..

FIA apprehended 470 human smugglers during last Four Years: NA informed

2 hours ago
 Women&#039;s football in UAE gains traction with U ..

Women&#039;s football in UAE gains traction with UAEFA&#039;s implementation of ..

2 hours ago
Oman and Etihad Rail Company, Jindal partner to es ..

Oman and Etihad Rail Company, Jindal partner to establish sustainable logistics ..

2 hours ago
 MBZUAI launches dedicated robotics and computer sc ..

MBZUAI launches dedicated robotics and computer science graduate programmes

2 hours ago
 Louvre Abu Dhabi to host &#039;A Call From Space&# ..

Louvre Abu Dhabi to host &#039;A Call From Space&#039; with Sultan Al Neyadi

2 hours ago
 MBRSC opens registration for its Summer Space Camp ..

MBRSC opens registration for its Summer Space Camp 2023

2 hours ago
 UAE, Republic of Korea discuss future projects dur ..

UAE, Republic of Korea discuss future projects during High-Level Consultations C ..

3 hours ago
 Fujairah CP issues resolution establishing Higher ..

Fujairah CP issues resolution establishing Higher Committee on Fujairah Plan 202 ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East