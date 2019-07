(@imziishan)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Jul, 2019) Falah Mohamed Al Ahbabi has been appointed as the new Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Ports Company.

According to a statement, the board of Directors of Abu Dhabi Developmental Holding Company, ADDHC, today issued a resolution to appoint Al Ahbabi as the Abu Dhabi Ports Company Chairman.