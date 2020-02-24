Falcon Aviation expands aircraft maintenance service capability

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Feb, 2020) Falcon Aviation, one of the UAE’s leading business aviation services company, has been awarded the D1 approval for Non-Destructive Testing, NDT, by three authorities, including the European Union Aviation Safety Agency, EASA, allowing Falcon Aviation to identify latent issues in customer aircraft and attend to them to the highest safety degree.

The coveted D1 approval has been granted by the UAE’s General Civil Aviation Authority, GCAA, the EASA, and Saudi Arabia’s General Authority of Civil Aviation, GACA.

The approval means Falcon Aviation joins a small group of operators in the region capable of providing NDT testing and opens up a new line of support to clients that was previously closed. Now, with three D1- approved NDT technicians based at Falcon Aviation’s facilities, aircraft owners in the region no longer need to fly testing experts in for essential checks.

The accreditation adds another notch in Falcon Aviation’s belt in terms of market reach, adding to their existing list of approvals from aviation authorities in Aruba, San Marino, and the Cayman Islands.

"The approval of our NDT workshop by the GCAA, EASA, and GACA authorities is the cornerstone of our continued expansion plan," said Captain Raman Oberoi, Falcon Aviation COO.

Capt. Oberoi added, "Falcon Aviation’s NDT workshop approvals span across five testing methods including Penetrant testing, Ultrasonic testing, Eddy Current testing, Magnetic Particle testing, and X-Ray Radiography testing."

Falcon Aviation’s trained NDT technicians are authorised as per the European EN4179 Standard. This allows technicians to be fully aware of the continual flying programmes within the middle East and allows maximum service coverage. To maintain flow and clarity of work, Falcon Aviation has one dedicated point of contact for all NDT requirements, available around the clock, seven days a week.

The move comes just in time for Falcon Aviation’s participation in the MRO Middle East show, where it plans to show the public its capability in the NDT scope following the recent approval.

Falcon Aviation already has an impressive portfolio of MRO facilities around the UAE. The launch of the latest MRO facility servicing business and commercial jets in Dubai South, DWC Al Maktoum International Airport, further cements Falcon Aviation’s presence in the MRO space.