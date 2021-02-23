ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Feb, 2021) Falcon Aviation Services and the Italian-headquartered company Leonardo have announced during the now-running International Defence Exhibition (IDEX), that they have started building the new rotorcraft terminal that will facilitate the mobility to and from the 'Expo 2020' site in Dubai.

The terminal design is based on brand new concept, combining a helipad, exhibition and lounge areas in a single city-based heliport. The terminal will be supporting the development of a network of point-to-point connections for both urban transfers and connections between cities, meeting the growing demands for sustainable and modern vertical lift mobility as well as greater access to urban areas. VIP and charter services users and passengers will be provided with levels of service typically available only in larger private airport facilities far from downtown and urban areas.

The rotorcraft terminal features strong environmentally friendly design and modularity using recyclable materials and, if required, it can be transported.

Leading operator Falcon Aviation Services will use the terminal to deliver best-in-class helicopter transport services. Joining forces in this initiative, Leonardo and Falcon Aviation Services will leverage their longstanding successful partnership in helicopter transportation across the region, offering customers an exclusive flight experience on the Leonardo AW139, AW189 and AW169 helicopter models.

At Expo 2020 Dubai, Leonardo will be also illustrating the capabilities offered by its AW609 TiltRotor, the edge of the aerospace technology which will revolutionize the human mobility in the near future: this vehicle – set to receive civil certification – combines vertical take-off and landing– like a helicopter – with the performances of an airplane, allowing it to fly above adverse weather conditions hosting comfortably up to nine people in a pressurised cabin.