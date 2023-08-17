Falconers of the world meet in Abu Dhabi for new falcon auction

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Aug, 2023) Following the resounding success of the Falcon Auction in the last edition of Abu Dhabi International Hunting and Equestrian Exhibition (ADIHEX) in 2022, the Emirates Falconers' Club is preparing a special auction this year full of surprises and enhancements to the world of falcon auctions and beauty contests.

The previous edition witnessed the purchase of the most expensive falcon in ADIHEX’s history, as the American falcon (Pure Gear - Ultra White) was sold for more than AED1,000,000 (about US$275,000).

The Captive-bred Falcon Auction is one of the main attractions for falconers and falconry enthusiasts and a valuable opportunity for owners of breeding farms and centres that produce the finest, best-performing species and types of falcons. This auction also contributes to strengthening ADIHEX's role in establishing the falcon farm industry in the region and worldwide.

Organised by the Emirates Falconers’ Club, the 20th edition of ADIHEX will be held under the theme “Sustainability and Heritage… A Reborn Aspiration” from 2nd to 8th September, 2023, with the official sponsorship of the Environment Agency - Abu Dhabi, the International Fund for Houbara Conservation (IFHC), and the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC) where the event takes place.

The gold sponsor is the German company SCHIWY, while the sector sponsor is Caracal International LLC. In addition to the official automotive partner ARB Emirates, the banking partner Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank, the activity partner Al-Forsan International Sports Resort, the Arena sponsor is Smart Design, and the feature sponsor is the Royal Tent.

The auction, which will be held during ADIHEX 2023, coincides with the rising of the Suhail star, heralding the end of summer and the start of preparations for the new falconry season 2023-2024, as well as for falconry tournaments and competitions.

Bids will be offered on the elite falcons from local production, the winning falcons in the Most Beautiful Captive-Bred Falcons Contest, on 2nd September, 2023, at 19:30, falcons presented by several participating exhibitors, in addition to the best selections of rare falcons.

The falcons presented in ADIHEX witnessed a remarkable development in the quality and types of birds, as the exhibition now includes a large group of hunting and competition falcons, which have proven their efficiency and distinctive capabilities.

The auction includes six different categories for local and international productions, which are: Pure Gyr, produced by international farms outside the UAE; Pure Gyr male, produced by international farms outside the UAE; Pure Saker, produced by international farms outside the UAE; Pure Gyr, produced by local farms inside the UAE; Pure Gyr male, produced by local farms inside the UAE, and Pure Saker, produced by local farms inside the UAE.

The 2023 auction will witness new features, including the falcon daily raffle draws offered by Umm Jeniba Farm to the auction’s audience and raffle draws to the participants, “the Bidders”. The auction will also be broadcast live on ADIHEX social media platforms and websites.

Falcon farm owners must meet some general requirements to participate in the auctions, including the following: the participant should be officially registered at ADIHEX, and the participant must place the approved falcons under the custody of the organising committee before a sufficient period.

Moreover, the falcons should have all official documents and health certificates confirming that they are healthy and free of disease, and the participant should pledge to adhere to all regulatory conditions of the auction.

The auction targets the owners of captive-bred falcons, breeding facilities and farms inside the UAE and from different countries around the world, organisers of falcon auctions, falcons’ traders, falconers in the UAE and Arab Gulf Region, VIPs and businessmen interested in the falconry sector, and the UAE community members, residents, and tourists.

The auction aims to enhance the exhibition’s theme, “Sustainability and Heritage…A Reborn Aspiration”, and strengthen the role of the Emirates Falconers’ Club in preserving and developing authentic heritage and sustainable hunting. It also seeks to support and encourage the owners of the falcon farms to sell, buy, and produce the finest falcons bred in captivity.

Furthermore, the auction aims to highlight the leading scientific role of the UAE in the birds’ breeding research, preserving wild birds, and encouraging the production of falcons with high standards in sufficient numbers at reasonable prices for falconers. The auction also enables all nationalities to acquire high-quality and top-performing falcons and encourages entrepreneurs to invest in captive-bred falcons. Moreover, it aims to provide falconers with the best captive-bred falcons, as the auction date and ADIHEX coincides with the start of the falconry season and the falcon hunting championships season.

Hadi Al Mansoori, Founder of Al Thumama Bird Auctions Company in Abu Dhabi about 12 years ago, said that through importing and breeding falcons by crossbreeding them with local breeds, he now owns various breeds of all types of falcons currently in demand, such as Pure Saker, Pure Gyr, Pure Gyr male, Peregrine, Gyr Peregrine, Gyr Peregrine male, Gyr Saker male.

Al-Mansoori pointed out that there are several benefits of participating in ADIHEX, the most important of which is enhancing the company's branding and showcasing its products to the visitors, in addition to knowing more about the needs of the public for the finest types of falcons and everything related to hunting and equestrian sports.

The Ministry of Interior, the Abu Dhabi Police, the Cultural Programmes and Heritage Festivals Committee - Abu Dhabi, the Emirates Heritage Club, the Emirates Arabian Horse Society, the Abu Dhabi Chamber, and the British Chamber of Commerce in Abu Dhabi are providing support for the next edition of ADIHEX.

The industry partners include the International Association for Falconry and Conservation of Birds of Prey, the European Foundation for Falconry and Conservation, the UAE Equestrian and Racing Federation, Dubai International Horse Fair, The Game Fair – France, and JAGD & HUND in Germany, and the American Chambers of Commerce in the UAE. The visitor experience partners are Mohamed bin Zayed Falconry and Desert Physiognomy school, and the Arabian Saluki Centre in Abu Dhabi.