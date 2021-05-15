Family core of a tolerant society: Department of Community Development

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th May, 2021) Dr. Bushra Al-Mulla, Executive Director of the Community Development Sector at the Department of Community Development (DCD) in Abu Dhabi said that tight-knit families form the basic unit of a tolerant society.

In a statement marking the International Day of Families, coherent families are capable of coping with changes and challenges, and provide an engine for innovations that drive a country's assets.

"The Social Development Sector in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi plays a significant role in enabling families by investing in developing social strategies and policies that ensure the creation of a coherent society that can build creative generations capable of making changes for the better," Al-Mulla said.

"Despite the challenges triggered by the Covid-19 pandemic, families have assumed their essential role in containing the crisis and efficiently addressing childcare issues," she added.