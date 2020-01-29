UrduPoint.com
Family Counselling Portal Positive Step Towards Delivering Future: Sheikha Fatima

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Wed 29th January 2020 | 10:30 PM

Family Counselling Portal positive step towards delivering future: Sheikha Fatima

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Jan, 2020) H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women's Union (GWU), President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation (FDF) stated that the Unified Family Counselling Portal in the UAE is a positive step towards delivering the future of Emirati society.

She also thanked the efforts of the authorities who participated in a coordination meeting held at the GWU regarding the portal, affirming that it represents a sound scientific vision of the UAE’s present and future based on solid foundations, to achieve comprehensive development.

Sheikha Fatima stressed that the UAE leads in launching related events, uniting the efforts of institutions to build societies and benefitting from its exceptional national resources and competencies, explaining that the overall aim to develop new systems over the next fifty years to ensure a future that will build on achievements of the founding pioneers.

Sheikha Fatima also highlighted the importance of ingraining a culture of excellence, which will enable the country to lead the world in terms of overall competitiveness and achieve comprehensive progress, through launching relevant plans and projects.

In his statement regarding the portal, H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, praised the pioneering efforts and initiatives of Sheikha Fatima, the "Mother of the UAE," who always support Emirati women and enhances their presence in society, due to her belief that family stability is the main pillar of the success of communities.

He added that the portal will enhance the efforts of government authorities and civil society institutions, through unifying their work to achieve their common goals, helping to find positive solutions to the challenges facing family stability, and transforming them into opportunities for successes, excellence and leadership.

Noura Al Suwaidi, Director-General of the GWU, said that uniting the efforts of relevant institutions to raise the level of social services is in line with the directives of the UAE’s leadership, who are committed to achieving the country’s comprehensive renaissance over the next fifty years that will enable the Emirati people to advance.

