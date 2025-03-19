Family of late Obaid Al Heloo contributes AED 10 million to Fathers’ Endowment campaign

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Mar, 2025) DUBAI, 19th March, 2025 (WAM) – Family of the late Obaid Al Heloo announced a contribution of AED 10 million in support of the Fathers’ Endowment campaign, launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai. The campaign honours fathers in the UAE by establishing a sustainable endowment fund to provide treatment and healthcare for the less fortunate.

Operating under the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives (MBRGI), the Fathers' Endowment campaign reflects the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum for promoting sustainable humanitarian and charitable work that utilizes community participation and innovative programs, while making every effort to assist people in underprivileged communities, empowering them to live with dignity and meet their basic needs, with a particular focus on providing sustainable healthcare.

Since its launch, the campaign has garnered community-wide participation from government entities, the private sector, businessmen and individuals, demonstrating exceptional solidarity. This highlights the role of Ramadan campaigns as a key global humanitarian movement, further solidifying the UAE's leading philanthropic role and its far-reaching global impact.

Family of the late Obaid Al Heloo stated that the Fathers’ Endowment campaign is a generous initiative by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum to extend help to the less fortunate, empowering them to improve their lives through an endowment fund that provides sustainable healthcare.

This campaign promotes social solidarity and reinforces the UAE’s humanitarian role and ongoing efforts worldwide.

“Contributing to this noble effort during the holy month of Ramadan is the best way to honour our father. We firmly believe in our shared responsibility to help those in need anywhere in the world. Through previous campaigns, the UAE community has demonstrated its deep values of generosity and cohesion, evident by its strong show of aid and support to those in need,” the family stated.

The Fathers’ Endowment campaign continues to welcome donations and contributions to the endowment fund from institutions and individuals across six main channels including the campaign’s website (Fathersfund.ae), as well as a dedicated call center via the toll-free number (800 4999). Donations are also possible via bank transfers in the UAE Dirham to the campaign bank account number with Emirates Islamic Bank (IBAN: AE020340003518492868201).

Donations via SMS are possible by sending the word “Father” to the following numbers (1034 to donate AED 10, 1035 to donate AED 50, 1036 to donate AED 100 and 1038 to donate AED 500) for Etisalat by e& and du users. Other possible platforms for donating to the campaign are the DubaiNow app by clicking the “Donations” tab, and Dubai’s community contributions platform Jood (Jood.ae).