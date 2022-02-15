UrduPoint.com

F&B Trade In UAE Exceeds $20 Bn In First Nine Months Of 2021: Dubai Chamber

Muhammad Irfan Published February 15, 2022 | 01:45 AM

F&amp;B trade in UAE exceeds $20 bn in first nine months of 2021: Dubai Chamber

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Feb, 2022) Food and beverage trade in the UAE increased steadily to reach over $20 billion in the first nine months of 2021, supported by growing demand and expanded efforts to enhance food security and diversify food imports, A new analysis from Dubai Chamber of Commerce shows.

Imports accounted for the largest share of the UAE’s F&B trade during January-September 2021 period, or $12.8 billion, followed by exports ($4.1 billion) and re-exports ($3.3 billion). Moreover, from 2011 to 2020, the UAE’s F&B imports, exports and re-exports grew at a CAGR of 0.6%, 7.5% and 6.0%, respectively.

The findings, based on data from the Federal Competitiveness and Statistical Center (FCSC) of the UAE, were released during a briefing hosted by Dubai Chamber of Commerce on the sidelines of Gulfood 2022 in Dubai. The event was attended by Saleh Abdullah Lootah, Chairman of the UAE Food and Beverage Manufacturers Group, and 200 participants from 48 countries.

The analysis identified India as the UAE’s top F&B trading partner in the first nine months of 2021, as the country accounted for 12% of the Gulf country’s total F&B trade value, followed by the US (7%) Brazil (6%) Australia (5%), Canada (5%) and Saudi Arabia (5%). Imported fruits and nuts accounted for the largest proportion of the UAE’s imports of food and beverages (13%), followed by meat (11%) dairy products (10%) and oilseeds (7%).

Addressing participants during the briefing, Hassan Al Hashemi, Vice President of International Relations, Dubai Chamber of Commerce said the growing momentum behind the UAE’s F&B trade reflect the country’s successful efforts and initiatives implemented to diversify import and export markets.

The steady growth of UAE’s F&B exports indicates that the country’s food manufacturing sector is maturing, developing and supporting the national food security agenda, he explained, adding that Dubai, in particular, is leading the way in leveraging technology to advance its F&B sector and address new challenges and market needs.

Al Hashemi concluded by stressing Dubai Chamber of Commerce’s full commitment to supporting companies operating in the food and beverage sector in accessing global growth opportunities and strengthening Dubai’s position as preferred re-export hub for food products.

The data reflects the efforts and effective initiatives launched by the UAE to attract investment in the food and beverage industry, advance food-related sectors locally and internationally, and expand efforts to boost food security.

Ten markets accounted for about 66% of the UAE’s total exports of food and beverages during the first nine months of 2021, with Saudi Arabia ranking first in this category with a share of 17%, followed by Oman (9%), Kuwait (8%) and China (5%).

According to FCSC, in 2021 (Q1-Q3) the top 10 product groups accounted for around 76% of UAE’s F&B imports from the world. Fruits and nuts took the largest share of 13%, followed by meat (11%), dairy (10%), oil seeds (7%), cereals (7%) and other edible food products (6%).

Related Topics

India World Technology Australia Exports Import China Canada UAE Kuwait Dubai Oman Oil Brazil Saudi Arabia Chamber Hub 2020 Market Commerce Event From Industry Share Top First Capital Securites Corporation Limited Billion

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed, President of Turkey witness exc ..

Mohamed bin Zayed, President of Turkey witness exchange of agreements, MoUs

2 hours ago
 Colombian President Expresses Concern Over 'Expans ..

Colombian President Expresses Concern Over 'Expansion of Military Power' Near Uk ..

1 hour ago
 Minister reviews Environment dept's performance

Minister reviews Environment dept's performance

1 hour ago
 About 40 People Injured in Train Collision Near Ge ..

About 40 People Injured in Train Collision Near Germany's Munich - Reports

1 hour ago
 ICAO Council Current Agenda Does Not Include Ukrai ..

ICAO Council Current Agenda Does Not Include Ukraine-Related Matters - Russian E ..

1 hour ago
 Hackers Leak Names of Protesters Who Donated to Ca ..

Hackers Leak Names of Protesters Who Donated to Canada's Freedom Convoy - Report ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>