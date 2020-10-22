FANR awarded 6 ISO Certifications for robust regulatory systems

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Oct, 2020) The Federal Authority for Nuclear Regulation, FANR, has been awarded six ISO certifications this year for the robust systems, it has put into place to carry out its mandate to regulate the nuclear industry in the country.

FANR received the following ISO certifications: ISO 45001:2018 Occupational Health and Safety Management Systems, ISO 14001:2015 Environmental Management Systems, ISO 22301:2012 Business Continuity Management Systems, ISO 22320:2018 Security and Resilience, Emergency management, ISO 30401:2018 Knowledge Management Systems, and ISO 10015:2019 Competence Management and People Development.

"It is a significant milestone for FANR to be awarded such high-profile certifications, especially during the pandemic times. FANR proved its versatile systems can accommodate any unforeseen circumstances and work diligently to regulate the nuclear industry in the UAE," said Nadia Sultan, Corporate Development Director at the Federal Authority for Nuclear Regulation, FANR.

The ISO 22320:2018 Security and Resilience, Emergency Management required implementing a system to communicate and manage an incident through an established process and collaborative teams.

The ISO 22301:2012 Business continuity management systems ensured implementing and improving a system to protect the business functions and ensure its continuity in case of unforeseen circumstances.

Besides, the ISO 30401:2018 Knowledge Management Systems implemented a robust knowledge management system that identified critical regulatory knowledge to support nuclear and radiation safety, security and non-proliferation. On the other hand, the ISO 10015:2019 Competence Management and People Development sought to establish and implement systems to positively affect the outcomes of the organisation activities and services.

With reference to the ISO 45001:2018 Occupational Health and Safety Management Systems, FANR implemented various HSE programmes including regular and awareness activities to strengthen staff wellbeing and safety at work. Meanwhile, the ISO 14001:2015 Environmental Management Systems sought to ensure that FANR initiated many activities such as improving air quality, and recycling of the disposed of items.

Since its start in 2009, FANR has in place its Integrated Management System that has been continuously benchmarked and improved against updates of standards from the International Atomic Energy Agency, IAEA FANR’s Integrated Management System was certified in previous years: ISO 27001:2013 Information Security Management Systems and ISO 17025:2017 for its Secondary Standards Dosimetry Laboratory in 2018. In 2019, FANR was awarded ISO 9001:2015 Quality management systems.

The certification was awarded in a ceremony attended by the UK Ambassador to the UAE Patrick Moody, FANR’s management.