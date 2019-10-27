FANR Board of Management reviews 'Barakah Nuclear Power Plant' progress

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Oct, 2019) The board of Management of the Federal Authority for Nuclear Regulation, FANR, has convened its meeting at the site of the Barakah Nuclear Power Plant where it reviewed the progress of its operational activities and discussed a number of initiatives planned during this year.

The Board learned about the latest updates of the FANR ongoing review of the Operating License Application for Units 1 and 2 at the Barakah Nuclear Power Plant in Al Dhafra as well as all relevant inspection activities to ensure implementation of FANR’s safety, security and safeguards requirements.

FANR is currently at the final stage of the application review, and the UAE is currently building four nuclear power plant simultaneously. Reviewing the Operating License Application of Barakah Nuclear Power Plant is a key priority for FANR’s Board of Management to ensure that it meets all regulatory requirements.

The Board Members toured the nuclear power plant to review its progress, followed by a meeting of Nawah Energy Company management where they discussed multiple topics.

On the cooperation front, the Board of Management approved to sign a number of agreements nationally with the Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship and the Department of Economic Development of Abu Dhabi to support its licensing requirements.

Internationally, the Board also approved to sign an agreement with the Ministry of Emergency Situations of the Republic of Belarus on cooperation, training and provision of information in the field of nuclear and radiological emergencies and environmental protection. It also plans to sign another agreement with the Belgian Nuclear Research Centre in education, competence building as well as research and development in nuclear technology and radiation protection.