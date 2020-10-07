UrduPoint.com
Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Wed 07th October 2020 | 03:30 PM

FANR Board of Management reviews Barakah Nuclear Power Plant progress

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Oct, 2020) The board of Management of the UAEâ€™s Federal Authority for Nuclear Regulation, FANR, has convened virtually, and reviewed the performance of the authority in accordance with the 2020 Operational Plan as well as the progress in implementing a number of initiatives planned during this year.

Members of the Board reviewed latest updates of the four units of Barakah Nuclear Power Plant. It discussed FANRâ€™s regulatory programme for Unit 1 following the achievement of first criticality and connection of the unit to the national electricity transmission grid to produce electricity to ensure safety of the nuclear power plant.

In addition, the Board learned about latest update of FANRâ€™s review of the Operating License Application for Unit 2.

FANR conducts around-the-clock inspection, using its resident inspectors at Barakah Nuclear Power plant and deploying other inspectors to ensure it meets the regulatory requirements.

The members deliberated on strengthening and expanding its national and international cooperation as it is essential for FANR to ensure it carries out its regulatory role as mandated by the UAE law.

They also approved the signing of two agreements: one with the UAEâ€™s Critical Infrastructure and Coastal Protection Authority to protect nuclear material and nuclear facilities. The second agreement is to be signed with USâ€™s Nuclear Regulatory Commission to exchange information on regulatory matters related to safety, security and safeguards as well as environmental impact of nuclear facilities.

