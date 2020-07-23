FANR Board of Management reviews Barakah Nuclear Power Plant progress

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Jul, 2020) The board of Management of the UAE’s Federal Authority for Nuclear Regulation, FANR, has reviewed the performance of FANR in the second quarter as well as the progress in implementing a number of initiatives planned during this year.

During a video conference, the Board learned about latest updates of the four units of Barakah Nuclear Power Plant. It reviewed FANR’s regulatory oversight and inspection programme during the commissioning phase of Unit 1, planned for a startup soon, to ensure implementation of FANR’s safety, security and safeguards requirements.

"FANR issued in February the Operating Licence for Unit 1 for a duration of 60 years," FANR said in statement on Thursday, adding that it is currently conducting around-the-clock inspections, using its resident inspectors at Barakah Nuclear Power plant and deploying other inspectors to ensure the testing processes are carried out according to requirements.

The Board of Management discussed nuclear security enhancement measures in the health field and medical technology, and discussed practices and experience of other countries in this area including such as France, Sweden, Norway, Japan and USA.

In addition, Members of the Board learned about FANR’s plan in 2020 to expand its national and international cooperation with organisations and nuclear regulators of other countries. The scope of cooperation arrangement will be focused on exchange and transfer of knowledge in Research and Development, building Emiratis technical capacity.