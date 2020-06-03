FANR Board of Management reviews progress of Barakah Nuclear Power Plant

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Jun, 2020) The Board of Management of the UAE’s Federal Authority for Nuclear Regulation, FANR, convened via video conference to review the performance of FANR in the first quarter as well as the progress in implementing a number of initiatives planned during this year.

In a statement on Wednesday, FANR said members of the Board discussed the UAE Government directions and FANR’s latest precautionary measures in regards to addressing COVID-19.

"FANR took necessary measures to ensure business continuity and conducting its critical regulatory activities essential for the safety of the public, workers and environment, where it formed the Response Advisory Team to closely monitor the situation and implement the actions needed. FANR also encouraged its customers and licensees to use its smart services to complete their transactions in a smooth and timely manner. FANR is in preparation to return to work by at least 30 percent of its critical roles following the federal government’s recent announcement," it said.

The Board also learned about latest updates of the four units of Barakah Nuclear Power Plant. It reviewed FANR’s regulatory oversight and inspection programme during the commissioning phase of Unit 1, planned for a startup soon, to ensure implementation of FANR’s safety, security and safeguards requirements.

FANR issued in February the Operating Licence for Unit 1 for a duration of 60 years. It currently conducts around-the-clock inspection, using its resident inspectors at Barakah Nuclear Power plant and deploying other inspectors to ensure the testing processes are carried out according to requirements.

The Board of Management welcomed the newly appointed youth board member Maitha Al Gergawi. The appointment follows the cabinet resolution to engage the youth in federal entities Boards of Management to innovate, harness their abilities to create solutions over a set of national issues, and modernise government work. Al Gergrawi met earlier with FANR’s youth to learn about their ambitions and needs and discussed issues related to their future and development. In addition, FANR has two of its young employees represented as board members in the Supreme Council for Motherhood & Childhood and the National Qualification Authority.

The Board also discussed FANR’s plan to review the regulations plans for 2020 for nuclear safety, security, safeguards and radiation protection. Since establishment in 2009, FANR has issued 22 regulations and 17 regulatory guides to help licensees in the UAE follow regulatory requirements in terms of designing and building nuclear power plant, radiation dose limits, radiation protection emergency preparedness and response and others.