FANR Concludes Virtual Preparatory Strategic Retreat To Discuss Future Roadmap

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Wed 04th November 2020 | 08:45 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Nov, 2020) The Federal Authority for Nuclear Regulation, FANR, has announced it concluded its preparatory strategic retreat. The preparatory retreat aims to assess the external factors affecting FANR’s mission, whether politically, economically, socially, legally and technically.

The retreat is being held in line with the UAE government "Designing the Next 50" project launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, to shape the future roadmap that ensures the UAE is among best countries globally and ensure its sustainability.

FANR will hold a strategic retreat mid-November entitled: ‘Together, Reimagine FANR’ to review the impacts of FANR’s strategy 2017-2021 in regulating the nuclear and radiation industry in the UAE as well as develop the FANR Strategy 2022-2026.

"It has been of paramount importance to discuss the external factors, whether political, economic, social or technological aspects that affect the mandate of FANR to regulate the nuclear and radiation industry in the UAE.

We discussed the opportunities and challenges and proposed solutions to strengthen our role as a leading nuclear regulator," said Christer Viktorsson, Director-General of FANR.

FANR’s virtual preparatory strategic retreat, which started last month, included a series of thorough roundtable discussions. It touched upon the next 50 years and role of FANR to align its strategic planning in light of UAE Government’s future priorities. Other discussions included future trends, opportunities, & threats covering political, social, legal and economic aspects as well as innovation, technology and environment.

Established in 2009, FANR is the regulatory body for the nuclear sector in the United Arab Emirates. It regulates all nuclear activities and licenses the use of radioactive sources in the UAE.

