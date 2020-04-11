FANR continues its mission to protect community and environment

(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Apr, 2020) The Federal Authority for Nuclear Regulation, FANR, following the UAE Federal Government guidelines in regards to COVID-19 current situation, has taken necessary measures to ensure business continuity and conducting its critical regulatory activities essential for the safety of the public, workers and environment.

FANR has setup the Crisis Management COVID-19 Task Force to closely monitor the situation and implement the necessary actions. The task force meets on a regular basis to discuss the latest development and ensure the necessary actions taken.

In addition, FANR activated its Business Continuity Management Plan to ensure all the necessary set-ups and support requirements are in place and activated to ensure minimum disruption to FANR’s business operation.

At Barakah Nuclear Power Plant, FANR continues its necessary oversight activities to ensure the licensee takes the necessary measures to ensure the safety and security of the power plant.

Christer Viktorsson, Director-General of FANR, said, "FANR is committed to ensuring that all the licensees fulfil all the regulatory requirements to protect the public in the UAE. We adopted the necessary measures in accordance with the UAE Government directions; while we are using start-of-the art technologies to ensure the continuity of our business to regulate the nuclear and radiation industry in the UAE."

Meanwhile, FANR encouraged its customers, representing licensees who possess or use regulated materials (radiation sources, nuclear materials and others) in the UAE, to use its smart services on its website to ensure smooth completion of its services. The website provides a variety of smart services such as import or export of radiation sources and nuclear material, issue or renew licenses and others.

It also modified its licensees’ inspection plan to minimize FANR’s inspectors’ interaction with others while continuing to perform mission-critical inspections.