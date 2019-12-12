FANR highlights key milestones on 10th anniversary

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Dec, 2019) The UAE’s Federal Authority for Nuclear Regulation, FANR, celebrated today its 10th anniversary in a ceremony attended by high-profile national and international stakeholders, where FANR showcased its journey highlighting key milestones while building its regulatory system.

The ceremony was attended by key UAE and international officials such as Suhail bin Mohammed Faraj Faris Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Industry; Uhm Jaesik, Chairman of the Nuclear Safety and Security Commission, as well as FANR’s board of Management other officials and FANR staff.

In his keynote speech, FANR’s Chairman Abdulla Nasser Al Suwaidi said, "FANR’s vision to be a leading nuclear regulator reflect the directions of the UAE Leadership to make UAE among best countries in the world. I feel proud today that I see many Emirati faces among the audience who are very qualified to regulate the nuclear industry."

Hamad Al Kaabi, Permanent Representative of the UAE to the International Atomic Energy Agency, IAEA, delivered a speech to the stakeholders and FANR. He illustrated the journey of the UAE when it decided to build its nuclear energy programme, highlighting efforts made by national stakeholders to overcome challenges to build the first four units, which is considered the first country in three decades.

Setup in 2009, FANR is the regulatory body for the nuclear sector in the United Arab Emirates.

FANR regulates all nuclear activities and licenses the use of radioactive sources in the UAE. This includes regulating not only the design, siting, construction, operation and decommissioning of nuclear power plants in the country but also includes regulating radioactive material and radiation sources. FANR controls nuclear safety, security, radiation protection and safeguards, and is committed to enforcing the global accords entered into by the UAE.

Director-General of FANR Christer Viktorsson, in his speech, stated, "It gives me a great pleasure to say that in just 10 years, with the support of employees and partners, FANR developed a solid regulatory framework to protect the public, workers and the environment from radiation hazards and ensure a peaceful use of nuclear activities in the UAE.

"FANR has now become a robust nuclear regulator in building and contributing to the nuclear industry, gaining recognition from the International Atomic Energy Agency, IAEA, and regulatory bodies of other countries as well as being a benchmark for nuclear newcomer countries. Throughout the years, we issued dozens of regulations, conducted safety assessments, inspected and issued thousands of licenses to facilities. Such efforts are critical to building nuclear and radiation safety infrastructure, he added.

During the ceremony, FANR launched, for the first time in the UAE, the UAE Nuclear Forum, which will gather Emirati nuclear experts covering various specialties such as nuclear safety, radiation safety, safeguard. The Forum aims to create a unique platform for them to engage and exchange knowledge, innovate and develop the nuclear scientists of the future.

Since 2009 until today, FANR issued over 3,000 licenses for medical and industrial facilities; issued 38 regulations and regulatory guides; and signed 45 agreements with national and international stakeholders to build and exchange knowledge related to nuclear regulation. FANR currently employs 245 employees of which 66 percent are Emiratis. The majority of whom work in nuclear safety, nuclear security, safeguard and radiation safety. Women constitute around 40 percent of workforce.