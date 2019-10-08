FANR keen to coordinate with NCEMA to reinforce country’s response to nuclear emergencies

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Oct, 2019) The Federal Authority for Nuclear Regulation, FANR, is keen to coordinate with the National Emergency and Crisis and Disasters Management Authority, NCEMA, to reinforce the country’s response to radiation or nuclear emergencies.

According to its annual report, FANR conducted around 15 training sessions and related exercises to ensure its readiness to handle radiation and nuclear emergencies, including three training courses with the International Atomic Energy Agency, IAEA, and six training courses with Nawah, and other courses with relevant national authorities.

Following their recent visit to the UAE, experts from the IAEA stressed that the UAE has accomplished many achievements in terms of its readiness to handle cases of emergencies at the Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant, noting several factors that highlight the UAE’s readiness, including its firm commitment to nuclear emergency preparations.

In a statement to the Emirates news Agency, WAM, Fahad Mohammed Al Baloushi, Director of Response to Emergencies at FANR, said that the IAEA’s team of experts who recently visited the UAE reviewed the country’s response system and approved its plans and executive procedures, such as for evacuation and cleaning.

He added that the team praised the cooperation of relevant national authorities, affirming that FANR is the authority responsible for regulating the UAE’s nuclear sector.

The authority also recently inaugurated a centre at its headquarters in Abu Dhabi, which plays a key role in ensuring FANR’s readiness to handle nuclear emergencies, and is equipped with the latest technologies that enable it to coordinate with other relevant national authorities and the IAEA, he further added.

The UAE is one of the countries that has ratified several international conventions related to nuclear energy, including the Convention on Early Notification of a Nuclear Accident.