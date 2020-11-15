FANR launches Youth Council to enable future Emirati nuclear experts

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Nov, 2020) The Federal Authority for Nuclear Regulation, FANR, announced the establishment of its Youth Council to nurture and support its future Emirati nuclear experts in the field of nuclear regulation.

The council aims to provide an environment to empower the youth and nurture their ambitions and ideas, paving the way for developing the future generation of Emirati nuclear experts. The council also aims to develop young talents through implementing different initiatives to engage the youth and provide them with a platform to be active contributors toward FANR’s mission, strategic goals, the UAE vision 2021 and the National Youth Agenda. In addition, the newly-formed council will support tolerance efforts at FANR by educating them about coexistence, diversity acceptance and create social cohesion among staff.

"FANR, being the nuclear regulator in the UAE, is committed not only to build Emirati nuclear capability in the industry, but also empower them to lead it in the future.

The Youth Council is an important step towards having a unified umbrella to support the youth and to be in alignment with UAE government efforts to ensure young Emirati play an important role in important sectors, including the nuclear energy industry," said Christer Viktorsson, the Director-General of the Federal Authority for Nuclear Regulation.

FANR employs over 245 staff members, of which over 67 percent are Emiratis. Young Emiratis constitute around 44 percent of total Emirati workforce. The Youth Council is composed of 14 members representing FANR’s departments such as nuclear safety, nuclear security, safeguards, radiation protection, legal affairs, education and training, and administration.

The Youth Council adopted a programme of action that includes: Youth Majlis to empower the young employees to interact, share and exchange knowledge; Activity Hub where FANR’s youth employees socialize to share common interests and activities; and Tolerance awards to emphasise tolerance practices and engage in tolerance activities.