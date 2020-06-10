FANR obtains Intellectual Property certifications for two of its smart systems

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Jun, 2020) The Federal Authority for Nuclear Regulation, FANR, has obtained the Intellectual Property certifications for two of its prominent smart systems: Nuclear Technology Portal, NuTech, and FANR Awards, Recognition and Appreciation System, FARAS.

The certifications, issued by the Ministry of Economy, reflect FANR’s commitment towards developing smart solutions in support of UAE government smart transformation of its services as well as adopting the criteria of Mohammed bin Rashid Government Excellence Award to ensure customers and employees’ efficiency and happiness.

"FANR’s smart services is driven by its innovation strategy to support UAE innovation efforts. Being the nuclear regulator in the UAE, our business necessitates developing innovative solutions to support our customers who are using radioactive sources in the UAE and ensuring their happiness by supporting efficiency in their transactions with FANR. NuTech and FARAS portals have been instrumental in achieving our goals towards excellence," said Christer Viktorsson, FANR Director-General.

NuTech portal, which was developed by FANR’s ICT experts and launched in 2018, is the first automated import and export control system for nuclear-related dual use items and aims to facilitate the businesses to import and export regulated items in the UAE.

The portal seeks to prevent the diversion, misuse and illicit trafficking in nuclear equipment and technology, in line with the international nuclear non-proliferation regime. In the first quarter of 2020, it processed around 1,425 requests with over 95% of those requests where completed in one day or less.

The NuTech Portal conducted its first customer satisfaction survey earlier this year and received a rate of 88% from licensees due to its efficiency and fast turnaround time. Moreover, the portal was integrated with Abu Dhabi General Administration of Customs in 2019 to facilitate business transactions and FANR plans to integrate the portal further with other customs entities across the UAE.

FARAS, launched in 2019, is the first smart system for rewarding and appreciating FANR’s employees with different appreciation types and provides tools to manage internal awards. FARAS aims to create a culture of excellence among the employees, and promote positive and happy workplace that encourages the appreciation of employees’ efforts toward achieving the organization goals.