UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

FANR Obtains Intellectual Property Certifications For Two Of Its Smart Systems

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Wed 10th June 2020 | 06:15 PM

FANR obtains Intellectual Property certifications for two of its smart systems

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Jun, 2020) The Federal Authority for Nuclear Regulation, FANR, has obtained the Intellectual Property certifications for two of its prominent smart systems: Nuclear Technology Portal, NuTech, and FANR Awards, Recognition and Appreciation System, FARAS.

The certifications, issued by the Ministry of Economy, reflect FANR’s commitment towards developing smart solutions in support of UAE government smart transformation of its services as well as adopting the criteria of Mohammed bin Rashid Government Excellence Award to ensure customers and employees’ efficiency and happiness.

"FANR’s smart services is driven by its innovation strategy to support UAE innovation efforts. Being the nuclear regulator in the UAE, our business necessitates developing innovative solutions to support our customers who are using radioactive sources in the UAE and ensuring their happiness by supporting efficiency in their transactions with FANR. NuTech and FARAS portals have been instrumental in achieving our goals towards excellence," said Christer Viktorsson, FANR Director-General.

NuTech portal, which was developed by FANR’s ICT experts and launched in 2018, is the first automated import and export control system for nuclear-related dual use items and aims to facilitate the businesses to import and export regulated items in the UAE.

The portal seeks to prevent the diversion, misuse and illicit trafficking in nuclear equipment and technology, in line with the international nuclear non-proliferation regime. In the first quarter of 2020, it processed around 1,425 requests with over 95% of those requests where completed in one day or less.

The NuTech Portal conducted its first customer satisfaction survey earlier this year and received a rate of 88% from licensees due to its efficiency and fast turnaround time. Moreover, the portal was integrated with Abu Dhabi General Administration of Customs in 2019 to facilitate business transactions and FANR plans to integrate the portal further with other customs entities across the UAE.

FARAS, launched in 2019, is the first smart system for rewarding and appreciating FANR’s employees with different appreciation types and provides tools to manage internal awards. FARAS aims to create a culture of excellence among the employees, and promote positive and happy workplace that encourages the appreciation of employees’ efforts toward achieving the organization goals.

Related Topics

Technology Import Business Nuclear UAE Abu Dhabi Rashid 2018 2019 2020 National University From Government

Recent Stories

Financial inclusion covers 85% of adults in UAE: C ..

6 minutes ago

UAE, Indonesia discuss cultural cooperation

6 minutes ago

Kuwait announces 683 new COVID-19 infections

21 minutes ago

Domestic markets witness increase in Gold prices

23 minutes ago

French Gov't Updates Cost of Package Covering COVI ..

18 minutes ago

Filling stations’ owners create fuel shortage in ..

47 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.