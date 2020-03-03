(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Mar, 2020) The Federal Authority for Nuclear Regulation, FANR, announced on Monday that it has overseen loading of the nuclear fuel assemblies into the Unit 1 of Barakah Nuclear Power Plant to ensure it is completed according to the regulatory requirements.

In a statement, the authority affirmed that its inspection activities indicated the fuel load has been safely completed.

"FANR will have around the clock inspection, using its resident inspectors at Barakah Nuclear Power Plant and deploying other inspectors to ensure the testing processes, following the fuel loading completion, are carried out according to requirements," it added.

The statement added, "FANR is working closely with the International Atomic Energy Agency, IAEA, Safeguards Mission, who are currently visiting the Barakah Nuclear Power Plant, to verify the UAE’s international commitment to nuclear non-proliferation."

"Following the completion of the commissioning phase," it continued, "FANR’s mission will transform into oversight role during the commercial operation of Unit 1 to ensure safety and security of the nuclear power plant as part of its mission to protect the public, workers and environment."