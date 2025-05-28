FANR reviews Barakah progress, global partnerships

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th May, 2025) The board of Management of the Federal Authority for Nuclear Regulation (FANR) held its meeting, during which FANR's Director-General, Christer Viktorsson, briefed the members on the outcomes of two key international forums: the 6th UAE–Republic of Korea High-Level Consultations on Nuclear Cooperation, and the inaugural China-GCC Forum on the Peaceful Use of Nuclear Technology.

These engagements highlighted the UAE’s growing role in international nuclear cooperation—strengthening bilateral ties with Korea in areas such as nuclear safety, R&D, and advanced technologies, while reinforcing multilateral efforts with China and GCC states to promote peaceful nuclear applications, safety, and non-proliferation.

The Director-General also presented updates on FANR’s ongoing regulatory activities in line with its mandate.

Meanwhile, the Board of Management was presented with a status update on the operations of the four units of Barakah Nuclear Power Plant as well as its refuelling and maintenance timeline planned for each unit.

FANR conducts regular inspections to the nuclear power plant to ensure the operator’s compliance with all regulatory requirements and ensure the safe and secure operations.

Members of the Board were briefed on the implementation of the UAE Cabinet Resolution concerning violations, administrative fines, and penalties. The update outlined FANR’s measures to establish the enforcement mechanisms ensuring the compliance with the regulations.

The Board discussed an update on FANR’s plans for cooperation in 2025, which covers aspects related to nuclear & radiation safety as well as research and development projects. Collaboration is a cornerstone of the UAE Nuclear Programme and FANR aims to build and expand its cooperation umbrella to cover various regulatory matters.

Moreover, the Board approved FANR's 2024 Annual Report, which presents a brief description about FANR's regulatory activities and milestones throughout the year.