FANR supports Emiratisation efforts by building national expertise in nuclear regulation

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Oct, 2019) The Board of Management of the UAE’s Federal Authority for Nuclear Regulation, FANR, reviewed its performance report during quarter two of the year where it discussed various planned activities to be undertaken across the year, supporting its mission to regulate the nuclear sector in the UAE.

The Board of Management discussed the details of the "Letter of the New Season" announced by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, last month. The discussion focused on the six guidelines contained in the letter such as Emiratisation, services and the country’s economy.

The board underscored the FANR’s efforts to ensure the sustainability of the UAE Nuclear Programme by building national capacity in the nuclear regulatory sector. It has in place various initiatives to build capabilities such as the Developee Engineers Programme, which saw the graduation of 24 nuclear experts since its launch in 2016. For the first time in the UAE, the FANR launched the Legal Developee Programme to build national expertise in nuclear law and legislation.

Currently, the FANR has over 245 employees of which, 66 percent are UAE nationals, many of whom hold key leadership and technical positions in nuclear safety, security, safeguards and radiation protection.

The board learned about the latest updates of the FANR's ongoing review of the Operating Licence Application for Units 1 and 2 at the Barakah Nuclear Power Plant in Al Dhafra, as well as all relevant inspection activities to ensure the implementation of the FANR’s safety, security and safeguard requirements. The FANR is currently in the final stage of the application review.

The UAE is currently building four nuclear power plants simultaneously. Reviewing the Operating Licence Application of the Barakah Nuclear Power Plant is a key priority for the FANR’s Board of Management to ensure that it meets all regulatory requirements.

Members of the Board discussed the revised FANR’s Regulatory Framework Plan that aims to provide licensees with an appropriate framework, taking into consideration their needs in terms of safety, security, and safeguards, as well as the operating experience in the UAE.