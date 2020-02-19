UrduPoint.com
FANR To Oversee Unit 1 Commissioning Phase

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Wed 19th February 2020 | 07:30 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Feb, 2020) The Federal Authority for Nuclear Regulation, FANR, has issued a statement following Nawah's announcement on obtaining the operating licence and beginning fuel loading at Unit 1 of the Barakah Nuclear Power Plant. The statement explains what the commissioning and operating phase will encompass.

In the statement, FANR said, "The Operating Licence, issued by the Federal Authority for Nuclear Regulation on 16th February 2020, authorises the Nawah Energy Company to commission and operate the Unit 1 of the Barakah Nuclear Power Plant with an estimated duration of 60 years."

The statement added, "The commissioning phase will include loading the nuclear fuel assemblies into the Unit 1.

FANR’s inspectors at Barakah Nuclear Power Plant will oversee the process to ensure it is completed according to regulatory requirements."

"FANR will have around the clock inspection, using its resident inspectors at Barakah Nuclear Power Plant and deploying other inspectors, to ensure the fuel load and testing processes are completed according to requirements. Following the completion of the commissioning phase, FANR’s role will transform into oversight role during the commercial operation of Unit 1," it concluded.

