FANR’s Board of Management discusses Federal Government precautionary measures against coronavirus

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Mar, 2020) The board of Management of the UAE’s Federal Authority for Nuclear Regulation, FANR, convened via video conference, where it reviewed progress of its operational activities and discussed a number of initiatives planned during this year.

Members of the Board discussed UAE Government directions in regards to adopting precautionary measures against the Coronavirus, COVID-19. FANR has encouraged its licensees to use its smart services to complete their transactions in a smooth and timely manner. In addition, FANR followed federal guidelines in terms of encouraging staff working remotely ensuing its business continuity.

The Board learned about latest updates of the four units of Barakah Nuclear Power Plant. It reviewed FANR’s regulatory oversight and inspection programme during the commissioning phase of Unit 1 to ensure implementation of FANR’s safety, security and safeguards requirements. FANR issued last month the Operating License for Unit 1 for a duration of 60 years. It currently conducts around-the-clock inspection, using its resident inspectors at Barakah Nuclear Power plant and deploying other inspectors to ensure the testing processes are carried out according to requirements.

In addition, Members of the Board learned about FANR’s cooperation plan in 2020 where the authority aims to expand its national and international cooperation with organisations and nuclear regulators of other countries in exchange and transfer of knowledge in Research and Development, building Emiratis technical capacity and streamlining UAE international commitment to safe, secure and peaceful nuclear activities.

The Board also reviewed cooperation aspects with the International Commission on Radiological Protection, ICRP, which is an international non-governmental organization, with a mission to provide recommendations and guidance on radiation protection. Planned to be implemented between 2021 and 2024, the cooperation between FANR and ICRP will encompass different activities such as scientific conferences, taking part in Radiation Protection Week as well as support to research and development activities.