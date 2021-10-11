FANR’s Board of Management reviews Barakah Nuclear Power Plant progress

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Oct, 2021) The board of Management of the UAE’s Federal Authority for Nuclear Regulation (FANR) was briefed about latest updates on the four units of the Barakah Nuclear Power Plant (BNPP).

The brief includes highlights on FANR’s regulatory oversight and inspection programme at Unit 1 and Unit 2 of the plant, as well as updates on the inspection and testing plan for Unit 2, which was recently connected to the national grid to produce electricity. FANR’s resident inspectors at the plant conduct around-the-clock inspections. FANR also deploys additional inspectors to verify whether the testing processes are carried out according to the regulatory requirements of FANR.

During the meeting, the Board approved a licence for Nawah Energy Company authorizing it to conduct regulated activities at the Unit 3 of the Barakah Nuclear Power Plant concerning the possession, handling, storage and transfer of nuclear material.

Furthermore, the members of the Board discussed the implementation of the previously approved Orphan Source Strategy covering the period 2015-2020, lessons learned and elements suggested for a broader scope of the strategy for 2021-2026. The strategy sets the basis for the establishment of national arrangements for radiation protection from radioactive sources that are outside regulatory control, known as "orphan sources".

In the area of international cooperation for research and development, the Board of Management approved a framework agreement between FANR and the French Institute for Radiological Protection and Nuclear Safety (IRSN) for a renewed cooperation in research and development in various technical areas.

One of such areas sets the basis for a project agreement between FANR, IRSN and Khalifa University of Science and Technology for the implementation of a project on "Numerical Modelling of Radionuclides Dispersion in the UAE Environment", known as "MORAD Project". The project agreement was also approved by the Board of Management.

The UAE prepares to host the ConvEx-3 exercise "Barakah UAE" of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) on 26-27 October 2021. Over 170 countries and international organizations will participate in the exercise.

The Board of Management was briefed about a successful 36-hour non-stop nuclear emergency exercise held last month with the participation of FANR as part of the preparations.

The main objective of the exercise was to test the ability of FANR to fulfil its role in a nuclear emergency by fully activating its emergency response organization. The exercise was conducted under the supervision of the National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority (NCEMA) and in accordance with FANR’s regulatory framework.

The lessons learned from the exercise will be applied before the exercise to ensure it is carried out successfully.