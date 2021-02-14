FANR’s employee joins IAEA safeguards traineeship programme

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Feb, 2021) Huda Al Tamimi, a Nuclear Non-Proliferation Engineer, at the Federal Authority for Nuclear Regulation (FANR) of the UAE, has recently joined a ten-month training programme in the Safeguards Department of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) at its headquarters in Vienna, Austria.

During her knowledge-intensive training programme, Al Tamimi will enhance her technical skills and competences in the area of Safeguards, Review and Assessment, Inspection. The training programme will also provide her with opportunities to broaden her knowledge of the nuclear fuel cycle and safeguards implementation.

Furthermore, this programme will provide significant insight into the operation of the IAEA and is seen as an asset to the FANR’s mission of protecting the public and environment from the harmful effects of ionising radiation and ensuring the exclusively peaceful use of nuclear energy.

The IAEA, with 172 Member States, is the global organisation that works for the safe, secure and peaceful uses of nuclear science and technology, contributing to international peace and security and the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals.

"The IAEA has been a strong partner to the UAE, supporting a wide range of nuclear infrastructure and capabilities development in the country. I am proud today to see a young and talented Emirati female engineer joining the IAEA’s safeguards specialised training, to become an international safeguards inspector," said Hamad Alkaabi, UAE Permanent Representative to the IAEA.

Al Tamimi, a graduate of Developee Engineering Programme, works at FANR’s Safeguards Department, where she leads the inspection in both Barakah Nuclear Power Plant and licenced companies across the UAE as well as draft nuclear safeguards reports to be submitted to the IAEA in line with the UAE’s peaceful nuclear-non-proliferation commitments.

"We are delighted that one of our promising female colleagues is joining the IAEA. Building Emirati capability is a priority for the UAE Government and especially for the FANR, we underscore the importance to empower women in particular and build and maintain their knowledge to contribute to the long-term vision of the UAE and the FANR," said Shiama Al Mansoori, Director of education and Training at FANR.

The FANR currently employs around 246 employees of which women constitute 41 percent. Of the workforce, women hold 46 percent of leadership positions and the total Emiratisation percentage stands at 67 percent. Moreover, it has adopted several initiatives and launched programmes geared at building and empowering women skills in the workplace. Over the past years it has implemented projects to build national capability in the nuclear and radiological sectors with a focus on women skills development.

FANR’s Developee Engineering Programme started in 2016, to build the nuclear knowledge of fresh graduates, and had 27 Emirati graduates of which 19 were females. FANR also launched its leadership programme to develop and strengthen competencies among its current and future leaders women made up 48 percent. Moreover, FANR’s scholarship programme had 24 graduates of which 13 were females.

As FANR is mandated to regulate the UAE nuclear sector, the Authority licences companies to conduct regulated activities, conducts inspection of licensees and works in close cooperation with local and federal government agencies to ensure compliance with international law and national laws and regulations.