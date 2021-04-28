(@FahadShabbir)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Apr, 2021) The UAE Football Association (UAEFA), in coordination with the National Crisis and Emergency Management Authority (NCEMA), announced tonight that the fans will be back into stadium at a maximum of 30 percent capacity to attend the final of the UAE President's Cup 2021 on Sunday May 16, while taking all precautionary measures into consideration.

In a statement today, UAEFA said the final will be played in Al Ain City, on May 16, at Hazza Bin Zayed Stadium.

The match may be attended only by those vaccinated during the COVID- 19 vaccine clinical trials provided that they present a negative PCR test result and show the status of gold star or 'E' on ALHOSN UAE app, to be permitted to enter. The test must be done in the last 48 hours ahead of the match.

The initiative will be used to consider the return of the fans back into the stadiums for the next stage of the joint World Cup 2022 and AFC Asian Cup 2023 qualifiers that will be hosted by the UAE.