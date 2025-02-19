FAO honours Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak for her significant contributions to women’s empowerment

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Feb, 2025) The Food and Agriculture Organisation of the United Nations (FAO) has honoured H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Mother of the Nation, Chairwoman of the General Women's Union (GWU), President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation (FDF), for her significant contributions in areas of women’s empowerment and sustainable development at both national and global levels.

This recognition is part of the FAO's 80th anniversary celebrations and highlights the organisation’s long-standing efforts to promote food security, eliminate hunger, and advance sustainable development worldwide.

The event included a special video presentation showcasing H.H. Sheikha Fatima’s pivotal role in shaping policies that advance the rights and empowerment of women, both in the UAE and globally.

The video spotlighted H.H. Sheikha Fatima’s leadership in supporting several major programmes aimed at improving women's access to education, healthcare, and economic opportunities. It also emphasised her commitment to sustainable development, particularly in areas such as poverty reduction, hunger alleviation and climate action.

Kian Akram Al Jaf, Head of Mission of the FAO Sub-regional Office for the GCC and Yemen, said, “The UAE's leadership continues to demonstrate a deep commitment to sustainable development, with a particular focus on addressing hunger and poverty. The legacy of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan remains a source of inspiration. The Sheikh Zayed Centre for Media and Knowledge at the FAO headquarters in Rome is a testament to the strong partnership between the UAE and FAO in advancing agriculture and food security.”

Noura Khalifa Al Suwaidi, Secretary-General of the General Women's Union, accepted the award on behalf of H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, during the event which was attended by officials, dignitaries and representatives of diplomatic missions in the UAE.

Noura Khalifa Al Suwaidi, Secretary-General of the General Women's Union, emphasised the significance of H.H. Sheikha Fatima's role in national development, "Since its founding, the UAE has been committed to enhancing the prosperity of its citizens and contributing to global development initiatives.

H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak's leadership has been a driving force behind the empowerment of women. At the General Women's Union, we continue to follow her visionary approach, ensuring the active participation of women in all aspects of societal and economic development."

The ceremony was held yesterday at the General Women's Union headquarters in Abu Dhabi, marking an important occasion in the global fight for food security and women's rights. The event was organized in collaboration with UN Women, underscoring the collaboration between the UAE and international organizations to advance these key issues.

Dr. Mouza Al Shehhi, Director of the UN Women Liaison Office for the GCC, praised the UAE's support for women's empowerment: “It is a wonderful moment to come together to recognise H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak for her extraordinary contributions to global women's empowerment. Her leadership has shaped the UAE's policies and inspired international efforts to address environmental challenges. The UAE's partnership with UN Women highlights its commitment to supporting women as agents of change in the fight for sustainable development.”

For eight decades, FAO has harnessed global efforts to achieve sustainable development goals, particularly in food security, climate adaptation and gender equality. The celebration highlights women's central role in the global efforts to address these challenges. The partnership between the UAE and FAO remains a model of how global collaboration can drive positive change in achieving a more sustainable and equitable future for all.

