FAO hopes COP28 will achieve Paris Agreement goals: Senior official

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Oct, 2023) Kayan Akram Jaff, Senior Partnerships and Resource Mobilisation Adviser, Regional Office for the Near East and North Africa (RNE) of the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO), said that the organisation has already begun preparations for participating in the Conference of the Parties (COP28), which will be held in the UAE before the end of this year.

"A large delegation from the organisation, led by the FAO Director-General, is expected to attend," Jaff said in a statement to the Emirates news Agency (WAM) on the sidelines of the 8th World Investment Forum held in Abu Dhabi.

Jaff added, “We hope that COP28 will contribute to achieve the goals and targets of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change and its Paris Agreement by capping global temperature rise at 1.5 degrees Celsius.”

He explained that the participation of the FAO in the Global Investment Forum is necessary, as this forum is a prestigious global platform for investment and development, working on formulating strategies and solutions for the challenges facing global investment and development.

The FAO official also shed light on the UAE's significant humanitarian role globally through its continuous efforts to reduce human suffering in disaster, famine, and crisis areas.

He added that the UAE is one of the most essential supporting and reinforcing countries for the FAO in achieving its humanitarian goals and aspirations, highlighting that "the country will spare no effort in expanding humanitarian communication with the organisation, especially in combating poverty, hunger, epidemics, and malnutrition worldwide."

Jaff highlighted the UAE's role in promoting local, regional, and global food security, noting that the country possesses significant expertise in this field, and its food security system serves as a model for many neighbouring countries.