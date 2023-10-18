Open Menu

FAO Hopes COP28 Will Achieve Paris Agreement Goals: Senior Official

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 18, 2023 | 12:30 PM

FAO hopes COP28 will achieve Paris Agreement goals: Senior official

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Oct, 2023) Kayan Akram Jaff, Senior Partnerships and Resource Mobilisation Adviser, Regional Office for the Near East and North Africa (RNE) of the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO), said that the organisation has already begun preparations for participating in the Conference of the Parties (COP28), which will be held in the UAE before the end of this year.

"A large delegation from the organisation, led by the FAO Director-General, is expected to attend," Jaff said in a statement to the Emirates news Agency (WAM) on the sidelines of the 8th World Investment Forum held in Abu Dhabi.

Jaff added, “We hope that COP28 will contribute to achieve the goals and targets of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change and its Paris Agreement by capping global temperature rise at 1.5 degrees Celsius.”

He explained that the participation of the FAO in the Global Investment Forum is necessary, as this forum is a prestigious global platform for investment and development, working on formulating strategies and solutions for the challenges facing global investment and development.

The FAO official also shed light on the UAE's significant humanitarian role globally through its continuous efforts to reduce human suffering in disaster, famine, and crisis areas.

He added that the UAE is one of the most essential supporting and reinforcing countries for the FAO in achieving its humanitarian goals and aspirations, highlighting that "the country will spare no effort in expanding humanitarian communication with the organisation, especially in combating poverty, hunger, epidemics, and malnutrition worldwide."

Jaff highlighted the UAE's role in promoting local, regional, and global food security, noting that the country possesses significant expertise in this field, and its food security system serves as a model for many neighbouring countries.

Related Topics

Africa World United Nations Agriculture UAE Abu Dhabi Paris From Agreement

Recent Stories

Exciting News for Smartphone Enthusiasts: vivo V29 ..

Exciting News for Smartphone Enthusiasts: vivo V29 5G Available for Pre-Booking ..

25 minutes ago
 EAD, GGGI partner to accelerate green development ..

EAD, GGGI partner to accelerate green development in UAE

30 minutes ago
 Faiq Mansoor, An Actor in Making from Islamabad, P ..

Faiq Mansoor, An Actor in Making from Islamabad, Pakistan Gets Known for His Per ..

38 minutes ago
 UAE residents can access over 100 of MoCCAE&#039;s ..

UAE residents can access over 100 of MoCCAE&#039;s services within 4 minutes

45 minutes ago
 re.life expands to KSA, Egypt, Jordan, Türkiye to ..

Re.life expands to KSA, Egypt, Jordan, Türkiye to enhance circular economy

1 hour ago
 Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 16 New Zealand Vs. Af ..

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 16 New Zealand Vs. Afghanistan, Live Score, History ..

2 hours ago
UAE’s Artificial Intelligence Office partners wi ..

UAE’s Artificial Intelligence Office partners with Core42 to enhance national ..

2 hours ago
 GPSSA explains steps to calculate retirement pensi ..

GPSSA explains steps to calculate retirement pension, end-of-service gratuity

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 October 2023

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 October 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 October 2023

5 hours ago
 Mansoor bin Mohammed tours GITEX GLOBAL 2023

Mansoor bin Mohammed tours GITEX GLOBAL 2023

12 hours ago
 Hamdan bin Zayed reviews preparations for Liwa Int ..

Hamdan bin Zayed reviews preparations for Liwa International Festival (Moreeb Du ..

14 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East