- Home
- Middle East
- Faraday Future to establish 1st regional facility in RAK with AED30 million investment
Faraday Future To Establish 1st Regional Facility In RAK With AED30 Million Investment
Muhammad Irfan Published May 27, 2025 | 05:32 PM
RAS AL KHAIMAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th May, 2025) Faraday Future (FF), a California-based global AI electric vehicle manufacturer, is launching its first operational base in the middle East in Ras Al Khaimah.
The new facility—located in Al Hamra, Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone (RAKEZ)—will span approximately 108,000 ft2 and house an office, engineering workshop, and operational hub. Backed by an initial investment of AED30 million, the project is expected to generate 200 direct jobs across engineering, logistics, operations, and customer support.
This set-up is part of the company’s strategic global expansion, signalling a major step in regional EV transformation while reinforcing the emirate’s position as a hub for advanced, sustainable mobility solutions.
The expansion will be spearheaded through Faraday X (FX)—FF’s mass-market brand focused on delivering AIEVs with state-of-the-art luxury technology, aimed at making intelligent electric mobility accessible to everyone. The facility will serve as a strategic base to support operations across the GCC countries, with planned extensions into Europe and North Africa.
“This facility represents a tangible start for both FF and FX in the region,” said Matthias Aydt, Global Co-CEO of Faraday Future. “Ras Al Khaimah offers the right infrastructure, visionary leadership, and regional connectivity to support our goal of building an intelligent, sustainable mobility ecosystem.
We are proud to build a facility that will not only serve as a gateway to the region but also has the potential to create up to 200 skilled jobs.”
RAKEZ played a critical role in enabling Faraday Future’s seamless entry into the region, providing end-to-end support in infrastructure set-up, regulatory processes, and policy facilitation.
RAKEZ Group CEO Ramy Jallad said, “Faraday Future’s entry is more than the launch of a facility—it marks the beginning of a bold new chapter in the region’s mobility landscape. The company brings a powerful vision to the table, one that redefines the future of intelligent transportation.
"As the UAE accelerates toward its goal of having 50 percent of all new cars sold to be electric or hybrid by 2050, supported by government incentives such as free charging stations, reduced registration fees, and green mobility policies, the timing couldn’t be more aligned. At RAKEZ, we are proud to be the springboard for their Middle East journey, and to support pioneers who are reshaping industries through innovation and sustainability.”
The project is currently under construction, with operations expected to commence in H2 2025. In the long term, FF aims to expand its regional R&D capabilities and build a localised supply chain ecosystem anchored in Ras Al Khaimah.
Recent Stories
On behalf of UAE President, Saud bin Saqr participates in ASEAN–GCC–China Su ..
TAQA Distribution, EMSTEEL to explore utilities framework, solutions for Abu Dha ..
On behalf of UAE President, RAK Ruler participates in ASEAN-GCC Summit in Malays ..
UAE U21 National Team wins 10 medals at 9th Asian Jiu-Jitsu Championship
Global CCCM Cluster condemns attacks on displacement sites in Gaza
Faraday Future to establish 1st regional facility in RAK with AED30 million inve ..
39th Joint Committee Meeting of Cospas-Sarsat kicks off in Abu Dhabi
Ministry of Higher Education establishes Youth Council
11 injured in Florida boat explosion
Ajman University hosts ‘Research Day’ to drive innovation
Meta to use user content for AI training
'TRENDS' Research Partner in Emirates Agriculture Conference and Exhibition 2025
More Stories From Middle East
-
On behalf of UAE President, Saud bin Saqr participates in ASEAN–GCC–China Summit in Malaysia11 seconds ago
-
Arab Media Summit highlights role of professional journalism in addressing contemporary challenges21 seconds ago
-
TAQA Distribution, EMSTEEL to explore utilities framework, solutions for Abu Dhabi’s future-ready ..25 seconds ago
-
On behalf of UAE President, RAK Ruler participates in ASEAN-GCC Summit in Malaysia46 seconds ago
-
UAE U21 National Team wins 10 medals at 9th Asian Jiu-Jitsu Championship57 seconds ago
-
Global CCCM Cluster condemns attacks on displacement sites in Gaza2 minutes ago
-
Faraday Future to establish 1st regional facility in RAK with AED30 million investment2 minutes ago
-
39th Joint Committee Meeting of Cospas-Sarsat kicks off in Abu Dhabi2 minutes ago
-
Ministry of Higher Education establishes Youth Council2 minutes ago
-
11 injured in Florida boat explosion2 minutes ago
-
Ajman University hosts ‘Research Day’ to drive innovation2 minutes ago
-
Pakistan’s petroleum product exports surge by 118.71% in 10 months2 minutes ago