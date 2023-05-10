UrduPoint.com

Farouk El-Baz Lauds UAE's Leadership In Future Industries

Muhammad Irfan Published May 10, 2023

Farouk El-Baz lauds UAE&#039;s leadership in future industries

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th May, 2023) DUBAI, 10th May, 2023 (WAM) – Dr. Farouk El-Baz, the Director of the Centre for Remote Sensing at Boston University and a prominent Egyptian scientist, praised the UAE's leadership in investing in the Metaverse and future sectors. He commended the country's efforts to support and encourage Arab scientists and talents, which have contributed significantly to modern civilization.

Dr. El-Baz made his remarks in his keynote address at the third edition of the Artificial Intelligence Journalism World Forum (AIJWF) hosted by the UAE Journalists Association (UAEJA), in collaboration with the Artificial Intelligence Journalism Research and Foresight Foundation (AIJRF), the Emirates Vision Foundation, and the UAE Social Media Pioneers Association.

The event was attended by Sheikh Sultan bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, various officials, members of the UAEJA, media professionals from several media outlets, and academics from local and Arab universities.

In his speech, Dr. El-Baz highlighted the media’s role in presenting artificial intelligence (AI), including its concept and functions, lauding such forums for enabling Arab journalists and content creators to keep pace with 21st-century technologies and tools.

“The Arabic language can easily deal with AI, and it can enter all administrative, leadership and other phases without fear, due to its ability to store information and data, given the protection and privacy features of AI,” El-Baz said.

The forum’s participants lauded the opening panel discussion led by media personality Nouf Omar from Dubai Media Incorporated and commended the UAEJA for hosting the third edition of the AIJWF.

Such forums help create collective awareness of the challenges and opportunities posed by AI and its impact on the media industry, in particular, they added.

