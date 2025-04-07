FATF Global Network Secretariat Retreat Launched In Abu Dhabi
Muhammad Irfan Published April 07, 2025 | 10:45 PM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Apr, 2025) The Financial Action Task Force (FATF) Global Network Secretariat Retreat was officially launched today in Abu Dhabi, organised by the UAE National Anti-Money Laundering and Combatting Financing of Terrorism and Financing of Illegal Organisations Committee.
This landmark event, the first of its kind on a global scale, convenes senior officials from the nine FATF Style Regional Bodies alongside the FATF secretariat, for a distinguished three-day retreat.
During this time, experts will engage in-depth discussions on collaborative projects between international network secretariats, focusing on key areas such as typologies, risk assessments, training programs.
The retreat is being held with the support of the current Mexican presidency of the FATF, which aims to enhance the role of regional bodies in shaping global policies and promoting cohesion and integration across global networks.
This event underscores the UAE’s serious commitment and its pivotal role to strengthening global financial security and fostering international cooperation in the fight against financial crimes. Sergey Teterukov, Executive Secretary of the Eurasian Group on Combating Money Laundering and Financing of Terrorism (EAG), affirmed that the meetings held in Abu Dhabi represent a key milestone in strengthening cooperation among members of the global network.
He noted that the event offers a unique opportunity to exchange insights and discuss common challenges following the new round of mutual evaluations.
In statements to the Emirates news Agency (WAM), Teterukov explained that the meetings reflect a clear priority of FATF presidency, which places strong emphasis on deepening collaboration between FATF and the relevant regional bodies. He added that this initiative marks an important step in that direction.
He pointed out that the UAE plays an active role in enhancing the effectiveness of the Global Network to combat money laundering and terrorist financing, through strategic measures that reflect its commitment to strengthening international cooperation — including its recent accession as an observer to the EAG.
Teterukov stressed that the UAE represents an advanced model in developing regulatory and legislative frameworks in this domain, emphasising the importance of continuing joint efforts with the UAE as part of regional and global initiatives to improve the efficiency of anti-money laundering and counter-terrorism financing systems.
