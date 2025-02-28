Fathers’ Endowment campaign dedicates 6 donation channels

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Feb, 2025) The Fathers’ Endowment campaign, launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, announced 6 easy channels that will receive donations and contributions from individuals and institutions in honour of fathers, with the aim of establishing an endowment fund to provide sustainable healthcare for the poor and needy.

Cash donations to the campaign can be made through the campaign’s website, via SMS, bank transfers, the campaign’s call center, the DubaiNow app or Jood.ae; Dubai’s community contributions platform.

The campaign’s website, Fathersfund.ae, welcomes donations by individuals, businesses and institutions inside and outside the UAE.

Those wishing to donate to the Fathers’ Endowment campaign can contact the dedicated call centre on toll free number (8004999) between 10 am and 5 pm, 7 days a week, to arrange for a donation towards supporting the provision of healthcare in underprivileged communities.

Direct bank transfers are also possible and should be made to the campaign’s official Emirates Islamic Bank account number (IBAN: AE020340003518492868201) in UAE Dirhams.

One-off donations to the campaign can be made via SMS by sending the word “Father” to dedicated du and etisalat by e& numbers as follows: SMS “Father” to 1034 to donate AED 10, to 1035 to donate AED 50, to 1036 to donate AED 100 and to 1038 to donate AED 500.

The Fathers’ Endowment campaign also enables donations through the DubaiNow app, under the ‘Donations’ tab, as Digital Dubai cooperates with the campaign to facilitate contributions inside the UAE.

Donating to the Fathers’ Endowment campaign can be also done by creating a special portfolio for institutions or individuals via the Dubai community contributions platform Jood (www.jood.ae).

The platform allows individuals, businesses and institutions in both the private and public sectors, as well as celebrities, communities and cultural, sport and art groups to launch mini campaigns via Jood, encouraging friends, colleagues and followers to join in.

Operating under the Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives (MBRGI), the Fathers’ Endowment campaign aims to honour fathers by allowing individuals to donate in their name. The campaign seeks to reinforce values of honouring parents, compassion, and solidarity, while strengthening the UAE's position as a leader in charitable and humanitarian work.

It also promotes the noble values for which the UAE community is known, particularly generosity and a deep sense of global humanitarian solidarity, and further establishes the concept of charitable endowments, while creating a community-wide movement to support its aims of providing sustainable healthcare for the poor and needy.